New Delhi, April 11 : Mercedes-AMG, the luxury performance wing of Mercedes-Benz has launched its flagship GT 63 S E Performance 4-door coupe in India. The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E is the most powerful production model from the luxury performance brand, and has been priced starting at Rs 3.30 crore (ex-showroom, India).

The AMG GT 63 S E had its world premiere back in September 2021, and now finally makes it to the Indian shores. The beautiful and powerful beast on wheels will also offer a special experience just on the event of purchasing it, as the company has announced that the customers will be receiving their keys to the vehicle from celebrity Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. Let’s check more details of the new Merc performance vehicle. New York International Auto Show: All-New Hyundai Kona With Electrified Powertrain Officially Unveiled, Here’s All the Details.

Mercedes- AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4-door Coupe – Design:

The AMG GT 63 S E comes with some design updates on the outside as compared against the standard car. It flaunts a revised front bumper that’s reminiscent of the two-door AMG GT, new performance-focused exhaust outlets, and uniquely styled 20-inch and 21-inch alloy wheel options. This performance coupe also comes with a flap on its rear bumper for its charging port. These styling elements aside, the AMG GT 63 S E looks pretty much identical to the standard GT 63 S 4-door coupe and the PHEV 4-door coupe versions. Hyundai IONIQ 6 Bags Top Three Awards at the New York International Auto Show; Here’s All About the Hat-Trick Success of the Premium EV.

The AMG GT 63 S E also comes with some updates on the inside. Similar to the other PHEV models, this performance saloon offers its drivers with hybrid-specific information on the MBUX infotainment system, which includes data on EV range, real-time power consumption and an electric motor power gauge. The audio experience can also be adjusted between powerful and balanced with the steering mounted buttons or the ones located on the centre console. The performance car also offers seven drive modes and four re-generative braking system levels, which also allows one-pedal driving in some specific conditions.

Needless to say, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance coupe also comes braced with top-notch safety features alongside driver’s assistance systems, including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning. There’s also a 360-degree camera system that provides a comprehensive aerial view of the surrounding area of the car to facilitate smooth driving, cornering, maneuvering and hassle-free parking in tight spots.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2023 09:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).