Named as the world's first blog psychologist, Dennis Relojo-Howell has an inspiring story to share.

He is best known for launching Psychreg , which is one of the most visited psychology websites in the world.

Last 18th September, the psychology website was officially registered as a company in London .

Dennis, who now lives in London, grew up in a slum in Manila, Philippines. But by the age of 25 the highly-subscribed travel blogger had already gained qualifications and even bought his first house.

His travel blog gradually moved towards online contents focusing on mental health – a field where he has become highly respected over the past decade.

In 2013, Dennis went to the UK to study for a master’s degree at the University of Hertfordshire. While he was doing his master’s degree, he launched Psychreg and it soon gained traction within the fields of psychology and mental health.

Psychreg is now a multi award-winning platform having won ‘Blogger of the Year’ at the UK Mental Health Blog Awards last July, and ‘Wellbeing Excellence in the Workplace’ from Ayanay Psychological Accreditation last June.

Dennis is also committed to devote his research time to make important discoveries within that field of mental health blogging, so he is now doing his PhD in clinical psychology at the University of Edinburgh.

Earlier this year, Dennis published his first book, Let’s Talk about Behaviour , an easy-to-follow compilation of essays highlighting the need for the understanding and caring of our mental health and well-being.

Dennis hopes Let’s Talk about Behaviour will allow him to reach a new audience, especially those who want to learn more about psychology and mental health.

Aside from spreading conversations around mental health through his online contents and his book, Dennis also organises mental health events.

Psychreg and Calmer are co-hosting the Good Mental Health Festival , a virtual festival which will take place on Friday 9th October at 10am–4pm (UK time).

Dennis and Besma Whayeb will co-deliver a workshop to encourage participants to experience the therapeutic power of digital storytelling through mental health blogs.