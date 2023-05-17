New Delhi, May 17: Honda has taken the wraps off of the e:Ny1, its very first electric SUV for the European and other similar markets. The new Honda e:Ny1 e-SUV is one of the three key SUV models that the Japanese auto major plans to introduce this year.

The all-new Honda e:Ny1 is essentially the electric equivalent of the popular Honda HR-V SUV and also looks reminiscent of it. However, beyond the skin, the e:Ny1 is a completely new vehicle and will be sold as a bespoke model. Toyota Yaris Cross SUV Breaks Cover in ASEAN Markets; Is It Coming to India?

Honda e:Ny1 – Underpinnings & Powertrain

The e:Ny1is based on the brand’s new e:N Architecture F, a dedicated pure-electric platform for superb refinement and performance in its latest EV lineup.

The e-SUV packs in a single electric motor on the front axle generating 199hp and 310Nm, and expected to do the 0-100kph sprint in around 8.0 seconds. The vehicle’s 68.8kWh battery pack offers a good 412km range. Honda is yet to offer charging details, but revealed that a 10-80% charging ability will be achieved in just 45 minutes via fast charger. Tata Punch EV Test Unit Spotted With Big Changes, Know Expected Price in India, Specs, and Other Details Here.

Honda e:Ny1 – Exterior/ Interior Styling & Features

When exterior design is concerned, the all-new Honda e:Ny1 looks pretty much like the HR-V, albeit with some unique design elements to mark it apart as an all-new EV. It gets blanked-out grille, revamped front and rear bumpers, newly designed alloys, stylized sleek LED tail lights along with a connecting bar among others.

On the inside, the e:Ny1 is completely different with a plus and luxurious interior layout featuring a large, 15.1-inch central infotainment touchscreen, physical buttons and switchgear along with a cluster to access the important functions among much more.

Honda e:Ny1 – Rivals & Possibility to Come To India

The Honda e:Ny1 will be fighting it out with the likes of the Volkswagen ID4 and the Jeep Avenger EV in the international markets.

The Honda e:Ny1 has no near future sign of coming to the Indian shores, as Honda has no current EV plans for India. The brand currently has a weak positioning in the country with just a two model lineup, which is set to change soon with the global debut of its Elevate SUV on June 6, which is going to be crucial product for Honda Cars India.

