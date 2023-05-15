Delhi, May 15: Tata Motors is all set to launch a fully-electric version of its popular Punch SUV. It has been in the testing phase for a while. Now, a Tata Punch EV has been spotted for the first time. It showcases some significant changes when compared to the ICE version.

On the outside, the Tata Punch EV looks similar to the regular version. However, it gets rear disc brakes. Toyota Customer Data Breach: Automaker Apologises After 2.15 Million Customers’ Vehicle Data Exposed for a Decade in Japan.

On the inside, the micro SUV will come with a seven-inch infotainment screen, a rotary-styled drive selector, and a redesigned centre console with an electronic parking brake. Additionally, you can see blue accents around the AC vents. A centre armrest is added for the front passengers as well.

The Tata Punch Ev will be Tata’s first electric car to be based on the ALFA platform. The company has not revealed the battery specs or expected range of the upcoming electric car. It is likely to borrow its powertrain from the Tigor EV or the Tiago EV. On a full charge, the micro-SUV is expected to offer a range of around 250 - 300 km. Planning To Buy EV Car or Bike? India Making Progress in Building EV Charging Stations for Public, But Long Way To Go Before Millions Could Access Them.

Tata Punch EV Price

The Tata Punch EV is expected to come with an affordable price tag. It might be priced from Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. The upcoming EV will go against the likes of the Citroen eC3 and Tata Nexon EV Prime.

