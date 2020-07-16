If you’re still figuring out how to land your dream job and get all you want out of your career, Fishbowl can help.

Fishbowl is a social networking app for professionals which connects millions of users to one another everyday. It connects employees to their colleagues, and allows for genuine, honest conversations between professionals. The app can also be a powerful tool to help you find a job, make the most of your career, and get answers and advice.

Curious how to use the app and get started? Here’s how to use fishbowl to find the perfect job, get connected to your peers, and make your career goals a reality.

1 Fishbowl Career Discovery: Get in the Door

First step: land the right job. Fishbowl has recently launched Career Discovery, a collection of tools that allows users to explore personalized job openings at hiring companies and connect with employees in real time. This new feature works by giving job seekers access to conversations between employees and curating personalized lists of job opportunities.

The process starts with conversations. The new feature, and its in-app messaging tool, facilitates discussions between current employees and job seekers. Start by browsing real conversations about the company regarding salary, job experience, work/life balance, and culture. Scrolling through conversations between employees, as opposed to workplace jargon, will allow you to fully understand a potential employer and the company’s culture. By encouraging and giving job seekers access to conversations, Fishbowl streamlines the decision making process to help the unemployed find jobs that fit their needs.

Career Discovery can also help you make well-informed career choices and find meaningful work via its Job section. You can navigate to the “My Career” section on Fishbowl to discover personalized job opportunities and apply directly from within the app. To prioritize helping professionals find jobs, Fishbowl lets companies post openings and job opportunities for free.

Fishbowl Career Discovery was designed to intuitively help you navigate the complexity of job searching according to your desired values, skills, and career objectives. By facilitating conversations, connecting users to personalized job opportunities, and allowing job seekers to explore real discussions, Fishbowl helps simplify and democratize an overwhelming job seeking process. This, in turn, will help you find a job that suits your needs (and that you love).

2 Bowls: Find your Crowd

After you start your new job, Fishbowl can help you network with your peers and find professionals like you. Bowls are primarily based on industries (like the “Designers”, “Teachers”, and “Creatives” bowls). There are also bowls based on location (see: “Boston (Consulting)” or “New York Big Law”) and personal interests (“Sneakerheads”). And, if you’re looking to connect with professionals in your industry who have more than your job common with you there are also bowls like “Moms in Advertising” and “Black Consultants” to help you do so.

To start, find a couple of bowls that match your industry interests, like “Accounting” or “Technology”, but also join bowls that match who you are personally and what you want from the app. If you’re a mom, for example, consider joining the “Working “Moms” bowl. In a major city? There are also bowls like “San Francisco”. Join bowls which will help you get the career support you need and help you keep in touch with who you are.

3 Threads: Stay Connected

Threads are where the magic happens on Fishbowl. Professionals use threads to ask questions and for advice, but also to share jokes and opinions. Once you've found the perfect bowl, scroll through it and add to the threads. Consider starting your own with a question, comment, or idea.

Users can respond to the post in words or react to it like on other social media outlets as funny, helpful, or uplifting. These tools allow for conversations to start and develop, plus, the anonymous nature of the site means the discussions are always completely honest.

4 Threads: Get the Support You need to Persevere

Threads have also been an increasingly important tool for professionals during the pandemic. This past April, unemployment reached a record high at 14.7%. With fear of layoffs increasing to 54% and difficult working from home challenges (like longer hours), professionals need each other's support now more than ever.

They’ve found this support on Fishbowl. The number of conversations on the platform has doubled and, now, professionals discuss layoffs, reduced hours, and remote work challenges. The app now serves as the digital hallways for professionals to converse in when office hallways have emptied and provides solace and answers to struggling users.

Whether because of the pandemic or in preparation for future uncertainties, Fishbowl’s threads can give you the support you need in the form of answers, advice, or even jokes.

5 Off the App: Use What You Learn

Because Fishbowl users are verified professionals (at some of the best ), their advice is true and tested. This means you’ll be able to apply what you learn in the bowls and threads to your work to reach your career goals ahead of schedule.

Asking direct questions to industry professionals also allows you to spend less time searching for answers and more time applying them. You won’t have to scroll through outdated forums or ask someone to ask someone else. Instead, you’ll have a network of professionals at your fingertips.

As you start to achieve your goals, you can pass on what you’ve learned to others. Answer your peers’ questions, offer advice, and help them get what they need out of their job. After using Fishbowl to get a job, connect, and learn how to succeed, pass on the support.

Fishbowl: Get Connected

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, working from home difficulties, and rising unemployment, professional life is unfortunately in flux. But, it doesn’t have to be. Use Fishbowl to find the right job, connect with your colleagues, and get the support you need during these uncertain times (and what you need out of your career).

You deserve to spend less time confused, stressed, looking for a job, and feeling alone at work. With Fishbowl, you can spend more time connecting with other professionals who share your interests, concerns, and even location. You can also have fun while you're at it. Fishbowl will simplify your work life so you can do what you love. Achieve your career goals and help others achieve theirs by using Fishbowl. It’s as easy as, well, downloading an app.