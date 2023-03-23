New Delhi, March 23 : Hyundai has just created buzz with the launch of the new generation Verna, hoping to give some added traction to the now not-so-popular sedan segment of India. With the new-gen Verna in place, the South Korean auto giant has shifted its focus back on what’s most important currently – the SUV segment, with the all-new Ai3 compact SUV.

The upcoming all-new Hyundai Ai3 micro-SUV is going to be specifically made for the Indian car market, to cater to the skyrocketing demands for SUVs in all shapes and sizes. The Ai3 has just got spied testing the Indian roads for the first time. Read on to know all details known so far about this upcoming small Hyundai SUV. Hyundai Verna New Generation: Delving Into the Variant-Wise Features of the All-New Premium Sedan.

Hyundai Ai3 micro-SUV - Details From Spy Images :

The Hyundai Ai3 is going to be an India specific small SUV will be positioned below the sub-compact Venue SUV. The Ai3 got spotted testing in South Korea earlier, but the fresh spy image shows the car testing the Indian tarmac.

As per the latest snap from the spy shutterbugs, the Ai3 will be considerably different from the Hyundai Casper small SUV that’s available internationally and is said to be the basis for the Ai3. Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Refreshed 2023 Models Launched in India, Gets RDE-Compliant Engines and New Features.

The upcoming micro-SUV from Hyundai will flaunt the brand’s new design philosophy and get an upright stance and SUV features, but will look distinctively different from other models including Casper.

Although under thick veils, the spy shot reveals that the micro-SUV will be endowed with split-style headlights with LED DRLs with 'H' pattern. The upright glass area indicates it will have tall-SUV stance. The Ai3 is likely to be just about 3.8 meters long, making it a small urban SUV, and a tall stance will help in augmenting the interior space.

Hyundai Ai3 SUV - Platform, Powertrain, Launch and Rivals :

This upcoming Hyundai Ai3 micro-SUV will be sharing the underpinnings with the new Grand i10 Nios and the Aura. The Ai3 is also expected to share the wheelbase with this compact sedan duo.

The new small SUV is likely to share its powertrain options with the Venue, Grand i10 Nios and the Aura, which is a 1.2-litre petrol engine. There will be diesel engine option, while the CNG version might be on the cards.

The Hyundai Ai3 SUV is scheduled to launch during the Indian festive season this year in the September-October period. Post its Indian launch it will go up against the likes of the Tata Punch and the Citroen C3.

