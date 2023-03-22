New Delhi, March 22 : Volkswagen has launched the refreshed 2023 Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan models with new emission norm compliant engines and added new features.

The Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus 2023 models now get endowed with powertrains compliant with the new read-driving emissions (RDE) norms and also E20 (petrol with 20% ethanol blend) fuel ready. The refreshed new cars also come with 2% price hike as announced by the company. Let's take a look at the details.

Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Refreshed 2023 Models – Updates :

The new refreshed Volkswagen Taigun has been endowed with some added features as well, which includes automatic headlights, auto coming/ leaving home lights on the Highline, 1.0l TSI Dynamic Line and the GT variant of the 1.5l TSI Performance Line of the car.

On the other hand, the Volkswagen Virtus comes with the added features such as rear fog lamps across all its variants, which enhances the safety of driving with improved visibility in foggy or misty driving conditions.

Apart from these added features, the all the variants of the 2023 Taigun and Virtus come with the already mentioned RDE and E20 ready updated engines.

Volkswagen cars are known for their strong and high quality built and the German auto major’s brand assurance. The VW Taigun SUV and the Virtus premium sedan are both impressive specimens of their maker’s auto-engineering prowess and both have won several accolades.

