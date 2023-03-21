New Delhi, March 21 : The highly awaited and much speculated all-new Hyundai Verna has finally launched in India. The new-gen premium sedan has been launched with an introductory starting price of Rs 10,90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new generation Hyundai Verna has received a thorough overhaul inside and out. It comes with a radical new design language, larger dimensions, new interior styling, slew of new features and a new turbo engine under its hood. Let’s delve deeper into the variant-wise features of this all-new sedan. Hyundai Launches the New Generation Verna Premium Sedan With Attractive Introductory Price; Checkout All That the New-Gen Car Has To Offer.

New Generation Hyundai Verna Sedan - Variant-Wise Features Details :

The all-new Hyundai Verna is being offered in a total of 6 variants, which are further divided based on powertrain options. Let’s take a brief look at the features of the all-new car’s various trim levels. Honda’s Upcoming All-New Mid-Size SUV Gets Spotted While Testing Yet Again; Checkout Design and Expected Specs Details.

Hyundai Verna EX, 1.5-litre NA Petrol MT :

The Verna EX comes with features including Projector headlamps with auto function, full wheel covers, dual-tone interior scheme, height-adjustable driver seat, all power windows, C-Type USB charger, day and night mirror, emergency stop signal, 6 airbags and ISOFIX child-seat anchorage among others.

Hyundai Verna S, 1.5-litre NA Petrol, MT :

The Verna S variant offers features such as LED positioning lamp and DRLs, 15-inch alloy wheels, wing mirrors with integrated turn indicators on outside mirrors, 8.0-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, front & rear speakers, steering wheel mounted with audio and Bluetooth controls, digital cluster with colour TFT MID, automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, idle stop & go (ISG), tilt and telescopic steering, cruise control, hill-start assist, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management an TPMS among others.

Hyundai Verna SX, 1.5-litre NA Petrol, MT/CVT :

The Verna SX variant’s feature list includes LED headlamp, cornering lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, smart trunk, drive mode select, wireless charger, ambient light, electric ORVMs, parking assist, smart key, height adjustable front seat belts and electric sunroof.

Hyundai Verna SX(O), 1.5-litre NA, MT/CVT :

The top SX(O) variant comes with the additional bells and whistles such as leather seats, large 10.25-inch infotainment system with Hyundai Blue Link connectivity, premium Bose 8-speaker system, power driver seat and the much talked about ADAS Level 2 autonomous driving tech features.

Hyundai Verna SX Turbo, 1.5-litre Turbo, MT/DCT :

The SX Turbo variant gets the same features as the SX naturally aspirated petrol version, but to announce the new turbo petrol mill on the inside, this trim gets the additional 16-inch alloy wheels in black, red front brake callipers, black interiors with contrasting red accents.

Hyundai Verna SX(O) Turbo, 1.5-litre Turbo, MT/DCT :

Again, the top-of-the-line Verna SX(O) Turbo gets the same feature list as the SX(O) 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol version, but flaunts the added sporty styling elements of black interior with red accents, red brake callipers and black alloy wheels.

