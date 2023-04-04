New Delhi, April 4 : German luxury auto behemoth Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the refreshed new GLS SUV lineup including the GLS Maybach and the performance oriented AMG GLS 63.

The new updated Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV comes with some cosmetic revamps all over along with an array of new features and software upgrades as well, as part of its mid-life makeover. Let’s take a look at the details. India’s Top 5 Safest Cars As per Global NCAP Crash Tests Ratings in 2023; Checkout Key Details.

Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV Facelift – Exterior & Interior Updates:

The refreshed 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV standard model comes with mild styling updates that includes a new grille in Silver Shadow finish flaunting four horizontal louvres, high-gloss black surrounds for the air inlet grilles, new taillight design featuring a new motif with three horizontal block pattern. Honda’s All-New Midsize SUV To Launch by June 2023 in India; Here’s All the Speculations You Need To Know About the Upcoming Creta Rival.

The interior of the SUV gets a load of updates with a glossy brown lime wood trim and a whole Parking Package including 360-deg camera view as standard. There’s new Catalana Beige and Bahia Brown leather upholstery options, while Trim options include High-Gloss Brown Linden Wood and Manufaktur Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines.

The GLS comes with new display options with three graphic styles – for the MBUX infotainment system, namely - Classic, Sporty and Discreet, and three modes namely Navigation, Assistance and Service. The system offers seven colour scheme to go with the car’s ambient interior lighting scheme.

There’s also a new feature called the ‘transparent bonnet’ that is available in the offroad setting, where the display shows road obstructions such as large rocks and potholes under the vehicle, while the SUV’s tilt angles and compass are also shown on the screen.

Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Updates:

The GLS' performance variant - the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, now comes with an even better suit of features with this refresh. The feature list includes adaptive high-beam headlights, a premium Burmester sound system, heated cupholders and electric panoramic sunroof as standard. This variant even gets endowed with the AMG exhaust system as well as adaptive dampers as part of the standard package, while a new software update ensures automatic setting adjustments for roll stabilisation and the air suspension of the vehicle.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS Updates:

The Maybach GLS comes with minor updates including the new ambient lighting with logo projection, and new paint choices namely, Sodalite Blue Metallic and Manufaktur Alpine Grey Non-Metallic.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift - Powertrain Details:

The Mercedes Benz GLS SUV range comes with four engine options - a 380hp 3.0-litre petrol, a 517hp 4.0-litre petrol V8, and a 312hp/367hp 3.0-litre diesel burner. The Maybach version packs in a 557hp '600' petrol V8 mill, while the AMG GLS 63 variant gets a the most powerful 633hp mild-hybrid powertrain.

The India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift range is expected to launch in India towards the end of the current year 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2023 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).