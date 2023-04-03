New Delhi, April 3 : Safety is always a priority for all of us when it comes to a personal vehicle. No matter how luxurious or stylish a car may look, if it is poor in safety ratings, one should not consider buying it, especially for a family car. India has come a long way in terms of vehicle safety, as even a few years back the Indian cars were very low on built quality as well as safety features, making them highly unsafe on an event of a road crash that heightened fatality rates.

However, now all the cars sold in India are required to have a standard minimum safety ratings in place as per the Global NCAP crash tests, while a slew of safety features are mandatory. Here, is the list of the top 5 cars that have received highest safety ratings in the latest Global NCAP crash tests in the current year of 2023. It is to be noted that all the below mentioned cars attained overall 5-star safety ratings, but with different points from the Global NCAP. BMW Officially Announces To Launch 22 Models in India Including Cars, Bikes and EVs in 2023; Find Key Details Here.

Top 5 Safest Cars in India in 2023 :

1. Skoda Kushaq

The top position is actually held by the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun SUV cousins with the exact same Global NCAP ratings. The German owned Czech auto maker’s Kushaq SUV is a popular model in India. It has gained high 5 star Global NCAP ratings in both adult and child occupant crash tests and got total of 71.64 points. The Skoda Kushaq comes packed with several active as well as passive safety features including up to six airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, electronic brakeforce distribution, auto hill-hold control, antilock braking system, Multi-Collision Brake, electronic differential lock with XDS and much more. Renault Duster SUV Bracing Up for Its Resurrection in India; Caught Testing With Dacia Bigster Inspired Styling.

2. Volkswagen Taigun

The Kushaq’s German cousin Volkswagen Taigun SUV also received five stars for both categories and the same total points from the Global NCAP. Hence, the Taigun and Kushaq both hold the crown of being India’s safest cars at present. The VW Taigun also comes packed to the brim with safety features like six airbags, multi-collision brakes, rearview camera, electronic stability control, auto hill-hold control, park distance control, crumple zones and a lot more.

3. Tata Punch

The Tata Punch holds the next position with 5-star ratings in adult category, but 4-star rating in the child category. This relatively new micro-SUV has gained total of 57.34 points in the crash tests. The punch is built on the same platform as Tata Altroz, which wore the crown of being India’s safest car. The Punch is a very affordable small SUV, but is packed with an array of safety features including dual airbags, ABS, EBD, brake sway control, Traction Pro Mode and much more.

4. Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio-N received 5-star rating in the adult category, but 3-star rating in child occupant category tests. The 7-seater SUV comes packed with up to 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, tire pressure monitoring system, driver fatigue detection, rear ISOFIX anchors, parking sensors, a very sturdy bodyshell apart from a slew of other active and passive safety features.

5. Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 sub-compact SUV is received 5-star in adult crash tests, while attaining 4-stars in the child occupant category. The popular SUV gets braced with up to 7 airbags, ABS, EBD, corner brakes, collapsible steering column and a sturdy built to name a few safety features. The SUV is currently in need of an update dire need of an update, which is expected soon.

The other safest cars in the current Indian car maker in terms of overall 5-star ratings from the Global NCAP this year, include the Tata Nexon, Tata Altroz and the Mahindra XUV700.

