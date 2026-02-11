New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s prominent SUV manufacturer, has announced a major overhaul of its aftersales service operations in the Delhi-NCR region. By integrating high-tech training facilities, mobile doorstep services, and a broader physical footprint, the company aims to redefine customer experience for its growing portfolio of internal combustion and electric SUVs.

Upskilling for the Future: The Mahindra Institute of Learning Excellence

Central to this expansion is the inauguration of the Mahindra Institute of Learning Excellence, a massive 26,000 sq. ft. facility. As vehicles become increasingly tech-heavy, Mahindra is prioritizing human expertise.

The center features a state-of-the-art experiential learning hall designed to train professionals in mechanical service, bodyshop operations, and sales. This move ensures that service teams are fully equipped to handle the complexities of the latest SUV models and the upcoming wave of electric SUVs (eSUVs).

Doorstep Care via Electric Vehicle Assistance Network (eVan)

Recognizing the need for convenience in the EV segment, Mahindra is deploying a fleet of dedicated electric vans (eVans) across Delhi-NCR. These mobile units act as "service centers on wheels," specifically designed for electric SUV owners.

The eVans are equipped to handle:

Periodic maintenance and washing.

Minor repairs and car care services.

Advanced technical needs via on-board battery packs, chargers, hydraulic lifts, and wheel balancers.

The company has confirmed plans to scale this "Electric Vehicle Assistance Network" to other major Indian cities in the near future.

Strategic Footprint Expansion

To reduce turnaround times and improve accessibility, Mahindra has inaugurated five new service touchpoints in the region. This expansion adds the equivalent of 70 working bays to their existing capacity.

The new facilities are strategically placed to support Mahindra’s SUV lineup, including a dedicated commercial vehicle touchpoint in Northwest Delhi. This network growth ensures that as Mahindra's sales volume increases, the service infrastructure remains robust enough to provide timely support.

Setting New Benchmarks

This holistic revamp in Delhi-NCR signals Mahindra’s shift toward a more proactive, tech-centric service model. By combining physical network growth with mobile "at-home" solutions and rigorous staff training, the automaker is positioning itself to meet the high expectations of modern SUV and EV buyers.

