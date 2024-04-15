New Delhi, April 15: Jeep is expected to launch its much anticipated compact SUV, the Jeep Wrangler Facelift on April 22 in India. The Jeep Wrangler Facelift SUV is expected to deliver enhanced performance for its off-roading capabilities. Apart from its off-roading capabilities the Wrangler Facelift is also expected to improve its design and style.

As per a report of English Jagran, the Jeep Wrangler Facelift is set to launch on April 22. The Jeep Wrangler, which made its global debut in 2023, is expected to come in India with a Facelift version. Jeep has a reputation for producing vehicles with practicality and the Wrangler Facelift is expected to continue this tradition. It is still unclear what the Jeep Wrangler Facelift will offer, but the anticipation among auto enthusiasts might be noticeable for its launch. Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 Launch Set on May 9; Here’s What To Expect in Terms of Technology, Interior, Exterior and Other Details.

Jeep Wrangler Facelift Design (Expected)

The upcoming Jeep Wrangler Facelift is expected to feature a lot of design updates. The SUV is expected to feature a stylish blacked-out grille. The cabin of the new Wrangler will likely come with a fully digital instrument panel and 12-way adjustable powered front seats. Additionally, it might feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity and automatic climate control.

Customers can expect a 17-inch or 18-inch alloy wheel option, and the roof of the upcoming SUV is anticipated to have hard-top and soft-top variants. These upgrades to the interior design of the Jeep Wrangler Facelift is expected to enhance the overall driving experience. OLA S1 X Price Drop Alert: OLA Electric Slashes S1 X E-Scooter Price; Check Details.

Jeep Wrangler Facelift Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Jeep Wrangler Facelift is expected to include a Selec-Trac 4WD system to transmit the power generated by the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The engine is expected to be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This engine is expected to deliver a power output of 268bhp and 400Nm of torque.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2024 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).