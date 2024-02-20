New Delhi, February 20: Kawasaki is gearing up for the anticipated launch of its upcoming bike in the adventure motorcycle segment, the Kawasaki Versys X 300. The Versys X 300, which is already available in international markets, is now spotted testing in India.

As per a report of English Jagran, the Kawasaki Versys X 300, has been seen undergoing road tests in India. This indicates that Kawasaki might be preparing to bring this much-awaited bike to India soon. The design of the bike is expected to enhance its looks and functionality for city and off-road adventures. While the exact pricing details are yet to be officially announced, it is speculated that the Versys X 300 might be priced at around Rs 5.14 lakh without taxes. The motorcycle's price in the US market is USD 6,199. 2024 Honda CBR400R Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Kawasaki Versys X 300 Design, Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Versys X 300 will likely to be powered by the 296cc parallel-twin cylinder engine found in the Ninja 300. This engine of the Kawasaki Versys X 300 is rumoured to deliver a power output of 39bhp and 26.1Nm of torque. The bike is expected to come with a six-speed gearbox. The Kawasaki Versys X 300 is expected to resemble its international version. The bike might feature a single pod headlight fitted with a transparent visor. The Versys X 300 is expected to boast long tank extensions to protect the radiator guard. 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The features of the Kawasaki Versys X 300 might include a side-stand cut-off sensor and a side-stand cut-off sensor. The bike might be fitted with telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The Versys X 300 is rumoured to be equipped with front and rear disc brakes. In this segment, the Kawasaki Versys X 300 is expected to compete with the Triumph Scrambler 400 X, Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM 390 Adventure.

