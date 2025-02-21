On Thursday, February 20, Customs authorities told the Bombay High Court that the Volkswagen Group was at fault for failing to classify its imported goods properly, which led to the USD 1.4 billion tax demand against the auto giant. "The fault was with the German automaker and it cannot now play 'victim' in response to a notice of tax demand issued against it," Additional Solicitor General (ASG) N Venkataraman told the bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla. The ASG, who was representing the Customs authorities, further argued that while at least 10 other companies, including Volvo, Mercedes, Maruti Suzuki, BMW, and Kia Motors, are paying the correct 30 per cent customs duty for CKD (Completely Knocked Down) imports, Volkswagen was paying only 10 per cent. He also said that the other companies are complying with the law, while Volkswagen has been underpaying. Volkswagen Sues India Over USD 1.4 Billion ‘Enormous’ Import Tax Demand, Says Dispute Puts USD 1.5 Billion Investment in the Country at Risk: Report.

