New Delhi, May 24: BMW has taken the wraps off of its all-new 2024 5 Series and its new all-electric i5 models. The German luxury auto giant has shifted its focus to the new-age greener cars rather than fuel guzzling meaner machines on wheels. Hence, the i5 is the very first all-electric model to join the 5 Series lineup.

The new 2024 BMW 5 Series range is currently in its 8th generation and comes with enhanced hybrid tech, and gets powered by a petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains depending on the model. Let’s delve into the details. Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG India Launch Imminent; Checkout Launch Date, Powertrain, Expected Price and All Key Details.

BMW 5 Series G60 - Exterior Styling

The 5 Series G60 saloon has donned an evolutionary design and continue to look conventional despite a new modernistic approach. It still looks unmistakably a 5 Series, but sans the humongous front grille or the eccentric split headlights. It looks more contemporary sportier bumpers, blacked-out inserts, slim taillights and flush-fit door handles.

The new-gen 5 Series has grown in size and is around 85mm longer, 33mm wider, around 35mm higher and 20mm longer wheelbase than its predecessor, which should result in enhanced interior space. The new-gen luxury sedan has a drag coefficient of just 0.23.

BMW 5 Series G60 - Interior

The 2024 BMW 5 Series boasts of latest twin-screen cockpit, the latest iDrive 8.5 system with a 12.3-inch driver's display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen for infotainment system. As a typical 5 Series, the latest generation model comes packed to the brim with luxurious features and offers a number of interior trims, schemes, finishes to choose from. The new 8th generation 5 Series is the first BMW car to present fully vegan leather-like interior. Maruti Suzuki Jimny To Launch in June; Here’s Complete Details on Launch Date, Powertrain, Variants, Features, Rivals and More.

BMW 5 Series G60 - Global Lineup & Powertrains

The new 2024 BMW 5 Series is underpinned by the brand’s Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform. The new 5 Series’ global line-up comprises of the 520i, 520d, and 520d xDrive models to start with, while the 530e and 550e xDrive plug-in hybrids models will join a tad later. A six-cylinder diesel powered model is also in the company’s plans for international some markets at a later date.

The entry-level 520i will get powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder 205hp petrol engine, while a lesser 190hp version will also be available in some European markets. The 520d packs in a 2.0-litre 197hp diesel engine which is 7hp more than before. The 530e plug-in hybrid comes with a 2.0-litre 299hp hybrid powertrain, while the more powerful 550e plug-in hybrid with xDrive packs in a 3.0-liter inline 489hp engine.

The 530i with a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder 255hp petrol engine with RWD or xDrive AWD drive system will be available in the North American markets, while the more powerful 540i will be offered with xDrive only powered by a 375hp 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder mill.

BMW 5 Series G60 – First Time LWB In India

The 5 Series is a strong contender from the house of BMW in India that locks horns with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. As per reports, the new-gen 5 Series will be launched in India sometime in 2024, and will flaunt its long wheelbase (LWB) body style that is yet to be introduced.

