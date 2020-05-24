Kirat Singh Gill, The Prominent Musician Elevating the Level of Music by His Mastery

KIRAT SINGH GILL

The music industry is one of the prestigious industries in our country because of the talent that it produces. There is no age to start something that you are really passionate about, and we have an exemplar of one of the renowned artists, the versatile composer and singer Kirat Gill. Success comes to those who work hard for it". It does not quantify one's age instead those who understand the importance of time, success impulsively Enthralled towards them, as it does to him.

He’s from delhi and he always wanted to represent his father’s hometown KAIRO PATTI , Taran tarn And he’s coming with his debut song in this year only

He just launched his own record label to represent more artists like him named BROTHERS MEDIA RECORDS .. in age of 22 he has planned all the things to give push to punjabi music on another level Kirat Gill is a well-known Lyricist composer and singer. He commenced writing when he was just 15 years old having the least idea about composing or making songs. He had experience from working as a waiter to a proprietor of a furniture showroom. His writing knowledge is of seven years and he still believes in learning, after all, life is an experience in itself so he wants to have new experiences every day. In the year 2014, he went to London for his higher studies where he started jotting down songs and striving into his job and studies he was not competent in making music.

Subsequently returning from the UK he chose music niche as his profession. In the year 2017, he made his first debut song 'TAQLEEF' with Rohanpreet Singh which was released in early 2018, later on, he released his second music "PEHLI MULAKAAT" which was a massive hit and then he put on songs to many other singers such as Elly Mangat, gurlez Akhtar, Indeep Bakshi, Gur Sidhu, mehtab Virk, and many other. Talking about his achievements every song he prepares is a new achievement, for him as his biggest achievement to date was to work with his favorite artist SHARRY MAAN. Also, his debut song "Taqleef" was nominated for best debut male and he bagged that award. Well for his artistic skills and abilities we wish him good luck for the future.