Mahin B S Arranging A Meetup For Entrepreneurship Community Members In Dubai Past Lock Down (Photo Credits: File Image)

A conference is going to be in held in Dubai, hosted by Mahin BS, cofounder of Venteskraft Global and the author of BILLION BUCKS BUSINESS BOOK for the entrepreneurship community in UAE. The meet-up was scheduled long before in March, but had to be postponed due to the current corona virus pandemic.

Mahin BS, the cofounder of Venteskraft Global, alongside Rahul Rajeev started their venture back in 2014 as a stock market training and mentorship firm. The company has seen rapid growth expanding to Malaysia, with clients in over 12 countries, with 30,000+ people learning under them.His Book has been sold over 10000 copies alone in Dubai. The company has also diversified over them, with their second venture, Venteskraft Media, which is dedicated to business development. The cofounders are experts in the field of business development and through this venture aim to guide and mentor people in business development to set up their own agencies. They have trained hundreds of business developers in and outside India, who now their expertise in different processes of business development.

The meeting, which was supposed to be held in Dubai,as a part of their business development venture, to meet and engage with young and aspiring entrepreneurs, providing some guidance on how to successfully run a business and understand the business process. Aleast 500 entrepreneurs were to be a part of this event but was indefinitely cancelled, due to the travel restrictions caused by the current novel corona virus pandemic. The meet up is now to be scheduled as soon as the pandemic is over, as said by Mahin BS.