New Delhi, June 9: The Suzuki-Toyota alliance is a successful one and benefitting both the companies with product portfolio expansion and higher sales while sharing costs. We already have many models that share Suzuki and Toyota parentage, and goes by different monikers. Another such model is going to launch in India soon, which will be the derivative of the Toyota Innova Hycross.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki avatar of the Innova Hycross premium MPV, will be christened as Engage, and it will not just be a rebadged model. The Innova Hycross launched in last December and gained immediate popularity, and similar success can be expected for the Maruti version. Maruti Suzuki has now confirmed that its new Engage MPV will break cover on July 5.

Maruti Suzuki Engage – Details Known So Far

Similar to other car models from the Toyota-Maruti Suzuki partnership, the Maruti Suzuki Engage will have cosmetic updates to mark it different from the Innova Hycross.

As per the reports, the visual differences will be more significant than other derivative models, and will continue on the inside as well.

The speculated Engage will be positioned above the Grand Vitara as the new flagship model from the house of Maruti Suzuki and is expected to be the most expensive NEXA offering. The Engage will be the third MPV in the Indo-Japanese car major’s lineup XL6 and Ertiga.

Maruti Suzuki will be venturing into the expensive premium MPV waters for the first time with Engage, whose variants are expected to be mostly above the Rs 20 lakh price range. This move is to attract premium car buyers to the brand.

Maruti Suzuki Engage To Be Highly Feature-Rich

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki MPV is expected to be highly feature-rich just like the Toyota Hycross. The long feature list of the MPV will include a 10-inch touchscreen unit, a digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, a ventilated and powered front, powered second row seats with ottoman functionality, panoramic sunroof, up to six airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, hill-start and descent assists, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech.

Maruti Suzuki Engage - Powertrains

The Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV will come with the same powertrains as that of the Innova Hycross. This means a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 174PS and 205Nm and is paired with a CVT. The Hycross also gets a strong-hybrid powertrain offering 186PS and mated to an e-CVT.

Maruti Suzuki Engage - Expected Launch, Price & Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Engage is likely to launch in India soon after its official introduction on July 5. It is expected to be priced starting from around Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Maruti Suzuki premium MPV will be fighting it out with the likes of the Kia Carnival, Kia Carens and its own Toyota twin Innova Hycross.

