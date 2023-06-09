New Delhi, June 9: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has launched a new entry-level commercial hatchback Tour H1 with price starting at Rs 4.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Stylish yet Cheap: From Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to Tata Tiago, Here Are India’s Top 5 Best Looking Budget Cars That You Should Check Out.

The CNG trim of the model, which is based on the latest generation of Alto K10, is tagged at Rs 5.7 lakh. The model comes equipped with 1-litre petrol engine.

"The all-new Tour H1 carries on the legacy and trust built by the Alto K10 for the commercial segment," MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a regulatory filing. 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Launched in India at Rs 3.99 Lakh.

The model comes with next-gen K 10C engine with a host of comfort, convenience, and safety features, he added. Available in both petrol and factory-fitted S-CNG options, Tour H1 offers a fuel-efficiency rating of 24.60 kilometre per litre for the petrol-fuelled version, and 34.46 kilometre per kilogramme for the S-CNG variant, MSI said.