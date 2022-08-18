Maruti Suzuki India has officially launched the new Alto K10 today in the country starting at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Alto K10 is based on the Heartect architecture and is inspired from its elder sibling Celerio. The new Alto K10 comes with a pleasing front fascia with new peppy headlamps, dynamic honeycomb pattern grille, Big R13 wheels with new full wheel covers and sculpted side profile and rear fascia to provide a modern appeal. 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Unveiled in India; Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos Rival Gets 27.97 Kmpl Mileage.

Bookings for the new Alto K10 are open and customers can get their hands on the car by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000, via Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships. 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes in six variants - Standard, Lxi, Vxi, Vxi AMT and Vxi+ AMT.

It will be offered in a total of 6 colours including three new colours - sizzling red, speedy blue and Earth gold. Customers can personalise and enhance the overall design of their All-New Alto K10 with two unique Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessory themes - Impacto and Glinto.

Under the bonnet, the new Alto K10 is equipped with a 1.0-litre dual jet, dual VVT engine, generating power of 66bhp and a peak torque of 89Nm. The engine is mated with a 5-speed manual transmission as well as a 5-speed AMT gearbox. On the inside, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes loaded with a 7-inch SmartPlay studio infotainment system, front and rear door speakers, digital speedometer display and front power window switches. For safety, the new Alto K10 gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and speed sensing auto door lock and high-speed alert among others.

Check the variant-wise price of the new Alto K10 here:

Manual Transmission (5MT) Auto Gear Shift (AGS) Variant Price Variant Price Std. 3,99,000/- - - Lxi 4,82,000/- - - Vxi 4,99,500/- Vxi 5,49,500/- Vxi+ 5,33,500/- Vxi+ 5,83,500/-

