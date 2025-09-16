New Delhi, September 16: Maruti Suzuki Victoris is launched in India with an introductory price of INR 10,49,900 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model offers a premium design with an advanced in-car audio system, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and more. It also comes with dual-tone interiors and a panoramic sunroof.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales of Maruti Suzuki India said, "The Victoris is powered by high-end technologies such as Strong Hybrid, ALLGRIP Select, S-CNG and Smart Hybrid. With its robust performance, 5-star safety~ and cutting-edge features, the VICTORIS truly has 'Got It All'—making it aspirational, yet accessible for today's youthful SUV customers who seek experiential lifestyles." The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is being offered in Eternal Blue, Sizzling Red, and Mystic Green colour options. It also comes in Bluish Black, Magma Grey, and Splendid Silver options.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Price in India

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Specifications and Features

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is equipped with LED projector headlamps, connected LED tail-lamps, dual-tone interiors, and a panoramic sunroof. It offers a 360-degree HD camera system with 11 different viewing angles. The car offers an advanced 10.1-inch SmartPlay Pro X touchscreen infotainment system with built-in apps. The Victoris features Dolby Atmos 5.1 Surround Sound system by Harman speakers.

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris offers a range of powertrain options for different needs. The 1.5L K-series petrol engine produces 103bhp and 139Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering mileage of 21.18 km/l (manual) and 21.06 km/l (automatic). The 1.5L CNG variant generates 87.8bhp and 121Nm, with a fuel efficiency of 27.02 km/kg. Additionally, the 1.5L strong-hybrid variant produces 116bhp with an e-CVT gearbox, offering a fuel efficiency of 28.65 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Price and Sale Details

Smart Hybrid (Petrol) - 5 Manual Transmission

LXi: INR 10,49,900

VXi: INR 11,79,900

ZXi: INR 13,56,900

ZXi (O): INR 14,07,900

ZXi+: INR 15,23,900

ZXi+ (O): INR 15,81,900

Smart Hybrid (Petrol) - 6 Automatic Transmission

VXi: INR 13,35,900

ZXi: INR 15,12,900

ZXi (O): INR 15,63,900

ZXi+: INR 17,18,900

ZXi+ (O): INR 17,76,900

Smart Hybrid (Petrol) - AllGrip Select (6AT)

ZXi+: INR 18,63,900

ZXi+ (O): INR 19,21,900

Strong Hybrid (e-CVT)

VXi: INR 16,37,900

ZXi: INR 17,79,900

ZXi (O): INR 18,38,900

ZXi+: INR 19,46,900

ZXi+ (O): INR 19,98,900

Petrol S-CNG

LXi: INR 11,49,900

VXi: INR 12,79,900

ZXi: INR 14,56,900

The sale of Maruti Suzuki Victoris will start in India from September 22, 2025.

