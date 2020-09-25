Maruti Suzuki India, the country's leading auto manufacturer has announced that it has sold 3 lakh units of the Wagon R S-CNG in India. With these numbers clocked since the launch, it has emerged as the highest-selling CNG vehicle in the country. The tallboy hatchback has emerged as the most successful CNG car across all passenger vehicle segments. Packed with bold design, high seating, enhanced space and high utility, WagonR has been a preferable choice for the CNG customers for the last 20 years. New BS6 Maruti Celerio S-CNG Variants Launched in India at Rs 5.36 Lakh; Check Prices & Specifications.

Maruti WagonR Becomes No. 1 CNG Selling Car in India With 3 Lakh Units Sales (Photo Credits; Maruti Suzuki)

The carmaker has also mentioned that it has delighted over 24 lakh families across three generations. The hatchback has been a repeat buy for over 24 percent of its customers. The main highlights of the WagonR are bold yet practical design with spacious interiors, infotainment system, K-series engine and more.

The hatchback comes in two engine options - 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines. Both the powertrains are offered with a 5-speed manual and Auto Gear Shift transmissions. The hatchback is claimed to return a mileage of 33.54 km/kg. Built on the 5th generation HEARTECT platform, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG gets safety features such as driver airbag, ABS with EBD, front seat belts reminder, speed alert system and rear parking sensors are standard.

As far as the prices are concerned, the CNG variants of the WagonR are priced from Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 5.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Maruti WagonR S-CNG variants are offered on the LXI trim - LXI CNG & LXI (O) CNG. However, other variants of the WagonR are priced from Rs 4.45 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.94 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).