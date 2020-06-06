Meet Budding Girl Entrepreneur From Virginia Ariel Adams, Earned USD 20,000 in Three Weeks Through Social Media

Ariel Adams

Young Girl Entrepreneur from Virginia- Ariel Adams.

Today we will talk about a young Entrepreneur Ariel Adams who started her journey as a Music manager never thought that one day she would be a Social media Guru and most prominent name on Instagram. But her habit of learning new things helped her make a name and bucks in life at the age of 25.

Completed Graduation and started her Entrepreneurial Journey.

Soon after completing Graduation from University of Miami in 2016 with a degree of Entrepreneurship and Marketing she jumped into the music industry as an artist manager, and in no time she started her company name The Lotus Agency in Brooklyn, New York.

Artist Manager:

Adams never thought of doing a job for long, so she started her company to work with top artists. She did an excellent job in her starting phase of life as her artists went from nothing to millions of streams on biggest channels like Spotify, Apple Music, and Youtube. All the artists were also featured on biggest networks such as BET, Jams, Revolt TV, and XXL.

Being a Girl, she was always confident, never showed nerves, and that showed in her work too. She was dealing with all the artists on her own. Ariel Adams worked with all kinds of artists from social media branding, music logistics, album releases, even securing one artist as the opener for Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and Travis Scott.

Learning new things in life plays a vital role in the Growth of the Entrepreneur.

She has the habit of learning new things and this habit helped her to join the Real Estate industry. She started to work as an agent in Real Estate.

The Money Realtor.

Because of her work, she made her Instagram account (@themoneyrealtor). She started this account to give tips on Real Estate, investing and personal finance tips.

With her progress, she became famous with a new name 'The Money Realtor.' Yes, Ariel Adams soon became a social media guru who guides people on social media platforms on various topics like finance and literacy.

E-Book Instagram.

Ariel Adams came up with 37-page e-books from Instagram to Instant Money. This book is for the people who want to use Instagram for their personal growth. It shows how to optimize Instagram, to grow and sell products and services. Her books generated more than $20,000 via social media sales alone.

Self-made Entrepreneur.

Great to see a self-made Girl Entrepreneur who earned so much big fan following and money in just 1.5 years. Her Ebooks come with perfect examples about how to utilize social media platforms, and with that, she has also discussed growth strategies.

The e-book's achievement helped her feature on Hollywood Unlocked and Official Black Wall Street. It also enabled her to collaborate with Tay Sweat, a public figure well-known for his investing strategies on an IGTV stream, during which she discusses method's for boosting credit scores.

The Multi-Video Course is next.

She is enjoying her entrepreneurial journey, as she is coming up with lots of new things like Multi-video courses and other items which are about accumulating wealth, including investing strategies and leveraging secrets.

Ariel Adams is now planning to launch a consulting service where she will evaluate the company, its offerings, and social media presence to help her clients improve business.

Currently, Ariel is working on a lesson plan for her upcoming multi-video course Digital Products to six Figure Profits where she will outline how to tactically use digital marketing techniques to convert social media followers into customers and increase the growth of the company.

Great to see a young girl doing so much in her life that too in a digital world. She is a true entrepreneur who we feel do many things via social media platforms like Instagram and other platforms. Here's wishing her all the luck and we feel she is going to make much more in coming time as an entrepreneur.