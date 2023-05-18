New Delhi, May 18: The new 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan has launched in India with a handful of updates. The new updated Volkswagen Tiguan flagship SUV has been endowed with enhanced safety features, ADAS tech and updated powertrain to make it even more efficient and alluring.

The new 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan has been priced starting at Rs 34.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV offers a new dual-tone Storm Grey interior scheme, a wireless mobile charger as part of its standard package. Tesla Teases All-New EV; This Could Be the Most Affordable Tesla Model Till Date, Elon Musk Confident About Sales in Millions.

The updated new Tiguan SUV now boasts of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system alongside a 10-inch digital instrument cluster. The German auto major has equipped the SUV with Level 1 ADAS tech driver assistive and safety technologies package that offers features like Park Assist, which is a feature that allows the driver to park the vehicle with just a push of a button by guiding safely through tricky and tight spots, while the driver has to just on the pedals of the car. Honda e:Ny1 Electric SUV Makes Its Global Debut Armed With New Powerful Powertrain and Eye-Catching Styling.

Volkswagen has also updated the Tiguan SUV’s engine to comply with the latest RDE standards of the country. At its heart the 2023 Tiguan still gets the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which can generate a max power of 187 BHP @ 4,200-6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 320 Nm @ 1,500-4,100 rpm. The petrol mill is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission which transfers the generated power to the SUV’s all four wheels via the AWD drive system.

