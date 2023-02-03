New Delhi, February 3 : Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its updated 2023 GLE and GLE Coupe models with styling and powertrain updates and added new features for the global markets.

The German luxury auto major has announced to be launching 10 models to the Indian car market this year. Hence, it is thought that the updated GLE models may be hitting our shores in near future. Range Rover Velar 2023 Unveiled With a Host of Updates, Know Key Details Here.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe Update Details :

The Mercedes-Benz GLE duo facelift models come endowed with a handful of premium features including a multi-function steering wheel from the S-Class, that comes with touch-sensitive controls for the infotainment system as well as digital driver’s display. The updated GLE’s also gets new Advanced Driver Aids Systems and the company’s Distronic Plus active cruise control system as well as a new Parking Package with a 360-degree camera with new views. Hyundai Creta and Alcazar 2023 Models Introduced With Added Safety Tech; Check Specs and Other Details Here.

When feature updates are concerned, the SUVs also get the upgraded software experience. Mercedes-Benz is now using an updated MBUX system which runs on a revised user interface. There are still dual-screens on offer which provide a seamless and premium look to the dashboard.

There are under the hood mechanical and electrical updates as well for the SUV duo, which include a 48-volt technology and an Integrated Starter Generator, which will enhance the efficiency of the vehicles. The Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe also come in their plug-in hybrids variants. All the variants of the SUV get 4MATIC all-wheel drive system as standard.

In the meantime, as India was the fastest-growing market for the German luxury car marque last year, Mercedes-Benz’ s chief executive and chairman Ola Källenius has revealed that while the company’s global sales declined by 1% following the global slowdown, India has been the most significantly growing car market for it. Hence, the company will be introducing as many as 10 models in 2023, to maintain its top position in the Indian luxury car market.

