New Delhi, February 3 : Hyundai has introduced the 2023 models of the Creta and the Alcazar SUVs. The updated Hyundai Creta and Alcazar get endowed with an array of new safety updates as standard and engine updates for 2023 model year.

The Hyundai Creta mid-size SUV has been a massive hit, while the newer and bigger Alcazar is an uber cool premium SUV. Let’s take a look at these two new 2023 models from the house of Hyundai. Range Rover Velar 2023 Unveiled With a Host of Updates, Know Key Details Here.

Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Alcazar 2023 Update Details :

The Hyundai Creta and Alcazar 2023 updated models come packed with a host of new added safety features including 6 airbags, ESC, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill-Start Assist Control and all disc brakes. The 2023 Creta also gets updated with 60:40 split rear seat for added convenience.

The safety tech updates aside, the South Korean car giant has also updated its powertrain line-up to make it RDE-compliant. The 2023 Creta comes packed with a 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options, while the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar offers a choice of a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Honda Amaze Next Generation Model To Launch in India in 2024; Know All About It Here.

As per Hyundai, updated engines are better than before as they are more eco-friendly and also E20 fuel compliant. The 2023 updated powertrain line-up also gets endowed with features like Idle Start and Go function that utilizes an integrated starter generator (ISG) to enhance fuel efficiency.

Hyundai has also recently launched its new updated 2023 Venue sub-compact SUV, which comes with added new features, and gets powertrain upgrade featuring the same 1.5-litre diesel engine found under the hood of its bigger sibling Creta.

