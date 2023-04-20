New Delhi, April 20: MG Motor India has introduced its much-awaited Comet EV, and it is set to launch this month. The MG Comet is the second EV from the Chinese-owned British brand, after the ZS EV in the growing Indian EV market.

The MG Comet is a contemporary, cute and compact EV, which is meant to offer eco-friendly and cost-effective commutes within the city boundaries. Let's take a brief look at all the essential details of the new EV.

MG Comet EV – Platform, Powertrain & Launch Date:

The newly unveiled MG Comet EV is essentially the rebadged Wuling Air EV that is available in the Indonesian market, and is underpinned on its parent company SAIC’s GSEV dedicated electric platform. This will also spawn an e-SUV model to be called the Baojun Yep SUV, which is expected to launch in India sometime in 2025.

MG has not revealed the Comet EV's battery or motor details. However, it is expected to come packed with a battery capacity of about 20kWh to offer a range of more than 200km on a single charge. The MG Comet EV has already hit the production line at the company's Halol manufacturing plant in Gujarat. It is scheduled for its market launch on April 26.

MG Comet EV – Exterior, Interior & Features:

The Comet is a small electric vehicle with a modern and cute styling to suite daily city commuters. It has a tall and sort of rounded yet boxy styling. It is two-door, 4-seater all-electric vehicle with some very eye-catching styling elements for a distinctive visual appeal alongside striking body colours to further grab attention.

On the inside, the new Comet EV offer a dual 10.25-inch infotainment display, which will be a first in the entire non-luxury EV segment of the country. The Comet offers a contemporary and neat looking cabin with two-spoke steering wheel with Apple iPod-inspired controls. Other expected features include connected car tech with voice commands, keyless entry and go, electric parking brake, hill-start assist, multiple drive modes.

MG Comet EV - Expected Price & Rivals:

The compact MG Comet EV is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV is going to be pitched up against the likes of the Tata Tiago EV and the Citrien eC3 in the Indian market.

