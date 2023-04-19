New Delhi, April 19: The much awaited Maruti Suzuki FRONX SUV is scheduled to launch officially in the auto market of India next week. The FRONX is expected to be a major crowd puller for the Indo-Japanese auto major.

The Maruti Suzuki unveiled the FRONX crossover alongside the 5-door Jimny SUV back in January at the Auto Expo 2023, post which its pre-launch bookings has been open alongside showroom displays. Let’s take a good look at the latest urban SUV from Maruti Suzuki. Mercedes-Benz Launches AMG GT 63 S E Flagship Performance Luxury Coupe in India; From Specs To Price, Here’s All That You Need To Know.

Maruti Suzuki FRONX SUV – Expected Price and Platform:

While the Maruti Suzuki FRONX’s specs are all revealed, its price list will be announced only during its launch event. However, we expect it to be in the price slab of Rs 6.75 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The cool and stylish looking FRONX is an urban SUV or crossover based on the premium Baleno hatchback, and will be joining Maruti Suzuki’s SUV lineup in the country that currently comprises of the Grand Vitara and Brezza. Electric Vehicles Top Questions: When Was the First Electric Car Made? How Long Does It Take To Charge Electric Car? Get Answers of FAQs Prior to Purchasing EV.

Maruti Suzuki FRONX SUV – Specifications:

The Maruti Suzuki FRONX will be powered by a 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet petrol engine offering 100.06PS of power and peak torque of 147.6Nm coupled with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission option. There will also be the choice of the 1.2-litre Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine generating 89.73PS and 113Nm paired with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox choice.

Maruti Suzuki FRONX SUV – Features & Safety:

The FRONX will come braced with features such as LED multi-reflector headlights, LED DRLs, LED rear combination lamps, shark fin antenna and stylized 16-inch alloys.

The FRONX is going to be a premium offering from Maruti and hence, it will be laden with a whole host of nice features including a 9-inch HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, head-up display, premium Arkamys surround sound system, 360-degree view camera and much more.

When safety is concerned, the new FRONX is based on the sturdy and reliable Heartect platform from Suzuki. The all-new crossover will be offering safety features like six airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, ESP with hill-hold assist and rollover mitigation, ISOFIX child seat anchorage and three-point ELR seatbelts.

Post its India launch, the Maruti Suzuki FRONX SUV will be locking its horns with the likes of the highly popular Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue, and intensify the cut-throat competition in the sub-4 metre compact SUV segment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2023 11:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).