New Delhi, April 1: MG Majestor is expected to launch this year. JSW MG Motor India unveiled the MG Majestor at the Auto Expo 2025. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the SUV captured attention with its bold design. It is said to be positioned as a flagship SUV above the MG Gloster.

The official timeline for the MG Majestor launch has not been disclosed yet. However, it is speculated that the launch might take place in June 2025. The design of the MG Majestor is said to be inspired by the Maxus D90, which is available in global markets. 2025 MG Astor Launched in India at INR 9.99 Lakh; Check Specifications and Features of ‘The Blockbuster SUV’.

The Majestor is anticipated to feature with a premium interior. Additionally, it is expected to come with a new screen cluster, which will likely to provide advanced technology and improved user interface.MG Majestor price might be around INR 40 lakh to INR 45 lakh.

MG Majestor Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the MG Majestor is expected to feature a split headlamp design with thin LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) positioned at the top. It may feature LED headlamps integrated into the bumpers. A large grille is anticipated to enhance the vehicle's front appearance. At the rear, the Majestor may come with an dual exhaust pipes and rectangular taillamps. Additionally, it is likely to feature a diamond-cut, 5-spoke, 19-inch alloy wheels.

The MG Majestor is expected to come with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen along with a digital instrument cluster. It may include wireless phone charging, a heated passenger seat, and a premium 12-speaker audio system. The vehicle is also anticipated to offer three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features. Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line New Interior and Exterior Details Revealed, Launch Set on April 14, 2025; Check Upcoming VW SUV’s Specifications and Features.

The MG Majestor is likely to be powered by a 2.0L, 4-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine. The engine is expected to deliver an output of 216bhp and 479Nm of torque. It is anticipated to be paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Additionally, the Majestor may offer an optional 4X4 system.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).