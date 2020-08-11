Written by Magdalena Munao

As overnight success stories go, serial entrepreneur Robert Croak’s is one for the books. His business struck a monumental chord in 2009 that blew his company up in a matter of months. The vehicle for his success? Remember Sillybandz? The silicone bracelets that came in the shapes of animals, toys, people, cartoon characters and more were worn on the wrists of children everywhere— the fun novelty bracelets had kids, and even some adults, utterly obsessed. Although Sillybandz were a fad that fizzled out for a decade, the bracelets are organically making a comeback with zero paid ads, as the kids who once wore Sillybandz are now posting TikToks, sharing the revival of the iconic bracelets.

While he’s most known for his meteoric success with Sillybandz, Croak has been an active product-based entrepreneur for years. His success with the kids’ product was a result of years of work, not an overnight fluke like many believe. Entrepreneurs such as Croak are always on the lookout for new opportunities where a product can solve the simplest of consumer issues. Because Croak has built a loyal customer base, his curated products and offerings often result in retail and online success.

Recently, the pining entrepreneur has been working on a different kind of silicone bracelet, one inspired by the pandemic—Sanitizer Bracelets™. As masks and sanitizer seem to be the two best selling products of 2020 thus far, Croak, as a self-proclaimed “germophobe,” was inspired to develop a wearable product that could give an extra layer of reassurance as the country continues to battle the spread of the coronavirus.

While carrying around a bottle of sanitizer can become a nuisance to some, Sanitizer Bracelets™ offer a sleek, stylish alternative to accessing hand sanitizer when you’re on the go. Designed with a small, refillable cavity within the silicone bracelet, Sanitizer Bracelets™ are easy to use and refill as you need, and they additionally reduce the use of public sanitizers in retail stores, supermarkets and restaurants. And with a constant cue sitting on your wrist as you’re on the run, sifting through groceries or browsing through a clothing store, Sanitizer Bracelets™ serve as a reminder to sanitize more frequently.

While Sanitizer Bracelets are undoubtedly a product curated for a pandemic-induced fear-riddled society, Croak’s business model sets the bar by creating the next relevant and adaptable product that resonates with consumers of all ages. Unlike typical fads, preventing the spread of germs will always be in style. Though scaling Sanitizer Bracelets™ is his focus at the moment, Croak is constantly looking ahead, aiming to predict trends and creating products that solve everyday consumer problems.

For more information on Sanitizer Bracelets™, visit their website.