New Delhi, March 23 : Skoda has recently officially confirmed the launch of the new generation Superb sedan and Kodiaq SUV in the later half of this year. This announcement came along with the company’s repeated revelation of its plans to introduce three all-new EV models by 2026.

The Skoda Superb and Kodiaq are both very successful and established products in the market, and the arrival of their next generation models will only reinstate their position amid stiff competition. Read on to know more. Hyundai Ai3 SUV Caught Testing in India, Prepares Launch; Check Key Details Here.

Next Generation Skoda Superb and Kodiaq – Powertrains, Design and Indian Launch Timeline Details :

The upcoming new-gen Skoda Superb and Kodiaq will come with their ICE as well as plug-in hybrid versions as far as their powertrains are concerned. The the plug-in hybrid powertrain will be a first for the Kodiaq lineup. The two models’ current range of ICE engines that include a 1.5-litre petrol, 2.0-litre petrol, and a 2.0-litre diesel are believed to be carried over with tweaks, while the Superb’s 1.4-litre TSI iV plug-in hybrid powertrain is also supposed to continue, and the same might be shared by the next-gen Kodiaq as well. Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Refreshed 2023 Models Launched in India, Gets RDE-Compliant Engines and New Features.

The upcoming next-gen models will be the fourth generation for Superb, and second generation for the Kodiaq. Both the cars are supposed to get endowed with by the brand’s latest design language and come with the signature butterfly grille with crystal inspired styling.

When the interiors are concerned, the 2024 Superb executive sedan and the 2024 Kodiaq premium SUV are both going to get plusher, fully-loaded up-class cabins that are likely to get design inspiration from the new electric Enyaq. Feature list for the next-gen cars is expected to include massive 13-inch floating infotainment display and augmented reality integrated heads-up display.

As per the Skoda’s announcement, the new-gen Superb and Kodiaq will be introduced in India towards the end of this year. Hence, it can be safely said, that the new-gen cars will be launched in the country in the first quarter of 2024.

