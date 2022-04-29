Tata Motors-owned Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML) today officially revealed the Avinya EV concept. As per the homegrown automaker, the EV derives its name from the Sanskrit language which stands for innovation. The automaker says the Avinya EV concept is based on the Gen 3 architecture. Tata Curvv Electric SUV Concept Breaks Cover in India.

The Tata Avinya EV concept is inspired by a Catamaran combining the versatility of an SUV and the roominess of an MPV. It has big DRLs on the side, culminating in the Tata logo at the centre. The body-coloured bumper is contrasted by two-piece black inserts mimicking a grille. The concept also sports butterfly doors, a blacked-out B-pillar, a floating roof design, large alloy wheels, LED taillights, and an LED light bar running across the length of the tailgate.

On the inside, the Tata Avinya concept gets a dual-tone beige and brown interior theme. Other highlights include a panoramic sunroof, a two-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel, a floating instrument console, a soundbar positioned in the middle of the dashboard, speakers mounted on the side of the front seats, and much more.

Tata Motors has remained coy about powertrain details at the moment. However, the company has revealed that the EV will have a maximum range of 500 km and can be charged fully in less than 30 minutes. The production-ready model of the Avinya EV is expected to be introduced by 2025.

