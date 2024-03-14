New Delhi, March 14: Tata Motors is expected to launch its upcoming compact SUV, the Tata Punch Facelift, soon in India. The Tata Punch Facelift has been spotted during testing on Indian roads, hinting at an imminent launch. This new version of the compact SUV is expected to come with fresh design concepts and updated specifications to the market. The Tata Punch was originally launched in October 2021 and the facelifted version is expected to build on the success of its predecessor.

As per a report of English Jagran, Tata Motors is testing its upcoming vehicle, the Tata Punch Facelift. The Punch Facelift is expected to take inspiration from the recently launched Tata Punch EV. The exact launch date is not yet confirmed but it is rumoured to set around mid-2025 for the official unveiling of the Tata Punch Facelift. Maruti Suzuki eVX Spotted Testing, Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Design, Specifications and Features.

Tata Punch Facelift Design, Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Tata Punch Facelift is expected to showcase a front design similar to that of the Punch EV with a bonnet line and split headlamp setup. The bumper design of the Punch Facelift is also anticipated to follow the electric variant's style. It is also expected that the internal combustion engine (ICE) variant of the upcoming Tata Punch Facelift might feature a full-width LED light bar found on the EV model and there may be some significant changes in the bumper details. Hyundai Motor and Kia To Recall 1,70,000 Electric Vehicles To Address Software Error in Charging System: Report.

The Tata Punch Facelift is rumoured to incorporate interior design from the Punch EV but with a unique set of equipment. This might include variations in touchscreen size, app suites, OTA Updates, parking brakes, LED DRLs and other features. The engine of the TATA Punch Facelift will likely be the same as the current model's 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 86bhp and 113Nm of torque. A CNG option is also expected, which would produce 73.4bhp and 103Nm of torque.

