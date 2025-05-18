New Delhi, May 18: Tata Motors will launch its highly anticipated Harrier EV on June 3, 2025, unveiled during Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Tata Harrier EV (Tata Harrier.ev) will be an all-electric SUV built on acti.ev+ architecture. The company has yet to confirm the battery size for the Tata Harrier EV; however, some details about the electric vehicle are expected before its launch. Design-wise, the Tata EV SUV appears similar to the ICE variant; however, there are some notable changes.

Tata Harrier EV's acti.ev+ architecture is taken from Land Rover D8's OMEGA platform as the company collaborated with JRL (Jaguar Land Rover). In terms of design, key highlights include a full-width LED with DRL strips, a new bumper with vertical slats, a revamped grille and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup with alloy wheels. The upcoming Harrier EV (Harrier.ev) will have a connected LED taillight. Volkswagen Golf GTI Launch Soon in India, Pre-Bookings Already Open; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

Tata Harrier EV 2025 Specifications and Features

The 2025 Tata Harrier EV SUV will come with a two-motor setup and likely offer 500 km of range. It will be capable of generating a maximum of 500 Nm of torque. Tata Motors may also introduce a single-motor variant offering different configurations, range, power and torque. Besides, there are various features to be included in the Tata Harrier EV SUV, such as a digital instrument cluster, connected technology, support of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-tone finish, a four-spoke steering wheel, an Arcade EV interface and more.

Tata Harrier EV 2025 will offer power-adjustable seats with ventilation, a JBL surround sound system, a VTL (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) charging option, Level 2 ADAS, OTA Updates, and a panoramic sunroof. The Harrier EV will also have a floating touchscreen and cloud-connected telematics. Citroen C3 CNG Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Citroen C3 Hatchback Launched in India.

Tata Harrier EV 2025 Price in India

Tata Harrier EV 2025 could be launched around INR 20 to INR 30 lakh ex-showroom price range in India. The upcoming Tata electric SUV would take on vehicles in the same range, such as Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Auto's Atto 3 and eMAX models. Tata Motors already has a lineup of electric vehicles that are offered in the same price range or below. They include Tata Nexon EV, Tata Curvv EV, Tata Sierra EV and the upcoming Tata Sierra EV. The company also offers the Tata Punch EV and the Tata Tiago EV for a budget of around INR 10 lakh or below.

