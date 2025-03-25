New Delhi, March 25: FBI is reportedly looking into incidents targeting Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations, following attacks against Elon Musk's electric vehicle company. The FBI is said to be looking into incidents of vandalism and also monitoring the protests against Tesla. The FBI is tracking people who threaten to carry out vandalism on the Elon Musk-run EV company.

As per a report of the New York Post, the FBI launched a task force on Monday to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attacks on Tesla cars and charging stations. This month, the FBI has received reports of 48 incidents involving Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations. They are looking into at least seven of these cases in collaboration with local law enforcement. ‘Tesla Is a Peaceful Company’: Elon Musk Alleges Violent Attacks on Tesla's Electric Vehicles Were Part of Coordinated Plan, Says Larger Forces at Work.

FBI Director Kash Patel Says ‘This Is Domestic Terrorism. Those Responsible Will Be Pursued, Caught, and Brought to Justice.’

The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response. This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice. https://t.co/U4VYh8XEve — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 24, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel shared a message on X (formerly Twiter) and stated that the FBI has been investigating into the rise in violent activity toward Tesla. He noted that in last few days, the agency has implemented additional steps to crack down and and coordinate response. He said,"This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice."

The FBI is reviewing security camera footage and accessing mobile phone location data to investigate unresolved incidents. As per reports, the attacks so far include a Tesla Cybertruck set on fire in Seattle, Washington, and seven Tesla charging stations set ablaze in Littleton, Massachusetts. In Austin, Texas, Tesla vehicles were targeted and set on fire with two Molotov cocktails, and more. Tesla Sentry Mode: Elon Musk Enhances Security Amid Attacks on EVs and Dealerships, Says ‘Captures Video of Anyone Attempting To Harm It’.

Reports suggest that the FBI is also investigating an anarchist blog based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The blog is said to be linked to a planned protest called "Tesla Takedown," which is scheduled to take place on March 29. The event is expected to involve around 500 demonstrations at Tesla showrooms and charging stations. Additionally, the FBI has reportedly identified a website named "Dogeque.st", which contains information doxxing Tesla employees and locations across the country. It is said to be run out of the African country of Sao Tome.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 09:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).