San Francisco, November 25: Elon Musk-run Tesla is reportedly working to integrate Dolby Atmos in its electric cars, to deliver better surround sound.

Dolby Laboratories created the surround sound technology called Dolby Atmos. According to the company, it is described as "expanding on existing surround sound systems by adding height channels, allowing sounds to be interpreted as three-dimensional objects," reports Electrek. Elon Musk Makes Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta Available For Anyone in This Country.

Although it has been around for ten years, it was first integrated into movie theatres, then high-end home theatres, and now recently making it into cars. In December last year, Tesla had released an annual holiday software update that turns its electric cars into megaphones by using external speakers that had been installed in vehicles. Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter; Will He Become The Only Face of Communication for Social Media Company Like Tesla?.

The feature adds some voice effects to whatever you say, and that would be played to your surroundings through the external speakers.

The external speakers in Tesla cars repeat everything the driver says with a slight delay and with an echo and bass-heavy distortion.

