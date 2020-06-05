Tracing a Soaring Graph: The Story of Billy Guan

Billy Guan

While incessantly moving up the ladder of success isn't everyone's cup of tea, some cannot stop taking giant leaps. Senior Financial Consultant, Billy Guan, has certainly made it big five years later after entering the Financial Services industry. His constant dedication that made him effectively channel through a variety of roles has ultimately reaped a bountiful harvest. This part time magician has always blessed all his assumed roles and jobs with a dash of magic. What else can justify the success story that we now see?

A story that fills us with hope keeps us marching forward. Much to our surprise, college was not a joyride for Billy and he was not able to find a career that suited him. However, his mentor extended invaluable advice to him at such a stage in his life. Gathering enough information through his wealth of knowledge about tax free strategies, Billy learned the nuances of a wealthy and well-planned retirement. We know a story cannot be ripe with success if it doesn't reek of failure at the right stages. Every failed attempt in other ventures pushed Billy towards a better tomorrow. It was this core value that he ingrained within himself as he set out on a meaningful journey. Fall down seven times, get up eight.

Today, Billy Guan is known and appreciated for his skills and advice as an entrepreneur. Being inducted into the prestigious Six Figure Club in his financial firm has certainly made his mark showing his dedication to his field. The early pages of the story illustrated all the revelling and rebelling in everyday struggles. Swimming through the challenges from his previous ventures, Billy Guan made it to the shore, gathering something important from his experiences along the way. Standing tall as an example, Billy now admits the importance of everyday struggle. He believes in the power of personal development and constant improvement and that is why he has always chosen to attend as many lectures and networking events as possible to keep his skills sharp. Reading relevant books has been a habit he has never given up on.

Billy Guan's invaluable advice saved a myriad clients in the 2020 market crash. He sees himself as an unwavering professional who looks towards the best interests of his clients. He is a candid example of a well serving financial consultant and he is trying to restore people's faith in the financial industry. Billy maintains transparency and operates like a responsible fiduciary. The most interesting idea put forward by him is that of "The Promised Land" of Retirement, the place he wishes to help his clients reach.

Soon after beginning to learn, Billy engaged in financial workshops across the country. His policy is to be inclusive and anybody could find a chair in his workshops no matter their financial status. The motto he carried with him throughout was of educating the largest possible amounts of people and helping them understand the dynamics of their relationship with money and how they can secure their financial future. Rolling ahead on this path, he’s won multiple awards and made it to the Six Figure Producer Club for service to his clients. With the help of social media and networking, Billy soon established his influence and established his platform. Taking to podcasts, he enthusiastically and realistically discussed the importance of financial education and asset protection. It was his ability to build bridges and his connection with people that set him apart.

He has been a featured guest on the "Well Attended" Podcast by William Rader for Entertainment professionals and the "Last Looks" Podcast by Ada Trinh for Beauty professionals, Billy continues talking about financial planning. Beyond everything, his humble approach and reachability are the two factors that exquisitely stand out.