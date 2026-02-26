Mexico City, February 26: Nissan has officially revealed the 2027 edition of the Sunny, known as the Versa in Latin American markets, marking a significant generational shift for the long-standing sedan. The latest iteration introduces a complete aesthetic overhaul and a streamlined mechanical setup, focusing on modernising the vehicle’s identity while maintaining its reputation for reliability and family-oriented comfort.

The Japanese automaker has commenced production of the 2027 model at the Aguascalientes A1 plant in Mexico. This transition comes as the company prepares to phase out its older CIVAC factory by March 2026. While the vehicle remains a staple in global markets, the new generation signals a departure from traditional configurations by moving exclusively to an automatic transmission system. Mahindra BE 07 eSUV Launch Confirmed for 2027; Check Details.

2027 Sunny Redesigned Aesthetics and Murano-Inspired Styling

The most striking changes to the 2027 Nissan Sunny are found at the front, where the previous chrome-heavy grille has been replaced by a slim, glossy black horizontal unit. This design direction draws clear inspiration from newer Nissan models like the Murano. The headlamps have been sharpened, and the LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) are positioned higher to give the sedan a more assertive road presence.

While the side profile retains the familiar smooth roofline and rounded wheel arches, the rear features revised tail lamps and a reshaped boot lid. To create a cleaner appearance, the licence plate housing has been lowered. Nissan has also introduced new exterior paint options, including a standout Arctic Ice Blue Metallic shade.

2027 Sunny Specifications and Interior Expectations

Under the bonnet, the 2027 Sunny continues to utilise a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering a power output of 118 hp and 149 Nm of torque. However, in a major shift for the model, Nissan has discontinued the manual gearbox option. The sedan will now be offered solely with the Xtronic CVT automatic transmission to cater to the growing global preference for two-pedal driving. Jetour T2 Hybrid, Chery iCar V23 SUVs by JSW MG Motor India Launching Soon; Check Details.

Market Strategy and India Availability

Although the Sunny remains an important export model for various regions, Nissan has confirmed there are currently no plans to launch the 2027 version in India. The company intends to focus its Indian portfolio on SUVs and MPVs, which currently dominate the domestic market. The new Sunny is primarily aimed at Latin American markets, including Mexico and Brazil, where the demand for affordable sedans remains robust.

