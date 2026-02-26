Mumbai, February 26: Bajaj Auto has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated sub-350cc Triumph motorcycle range will be launched in the Indian market by April 2026. Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj announced the timeline during a recent televised interview, noting that the new models are "ready to go to market" following months of intensive development at the company's Chakan production facility.

The strategic shift to a lower displacement engine comes as a direct response to India’s evolving regulatory landscape. According to Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto, the decision to introduce these models was made to realign the brand’s portfolio with new GST slab rates that were implemented in September 2025, which offer tax advantages for motorcycles with engines under 350cc. Bajaj Auto To Launch 8 New Motorcycles by Mid-2026; New 125cc-250cc Brand and Pulsar Refresh Confirmed.

Bajaj Auto Bike Engine Specifications and Performance Adjustments

The primary update for the upcoming range involves a reduction in cubic capacity from the current 398cc found in the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X to a unit measuring under 350cc. This mechanical change is expected to result in a marginal decrease in performance figures compared to the existing 400 series.

Industry experts anticipate that the peak output will sit slightly below the current 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of torque. Despite the smaller engine, Triumph is expected to retain the premium features, build quality, and electronic rider aids that have defined its entry-level global line-up.

Bajaj Auto Market Strategy and Retail Positioning

A significant point of speculation remains whether the new 350cc series will completely replace the 400cc models in India or if both will be sold concurrently. One potential strategy involves Bajaj continuing the production of the 400cc family primarily for export markets while focusing the 350cc variants on domestic sales to leverage tax benefits.

By positioning the new range in the sub-350cc segment, Triumph aims to compete more aggressively on price with established players. This move could significantly lower the entry barrier for Indian consumers looking to own a premium British-branded motorcycle manufactured locally in Maharashtra. Revolt Motors Becomes 1st Indian Electric Bike Maker To Surpass 50,000 Deliveries; Sales Slow Down Amid GST 2.0 Impact.

Bajaj Auto Manufacturing and Export Context

India currently serves as the global production hub for Triumph’s small-capacity motorcycles. The partnership between Bajaj and Triumph has already seen success with the 400cc platform, and the new 350cc range is seen as a natural evolution to capture a larger share of the mid-size motorcycle segment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CarandBike), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2026 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).