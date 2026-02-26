Mumbai, February 26: JSW MG Motor India is preparing to strengthen its presence in the domestic automotive market by introducing two new sport utility vehicles in collaboration with Chinese automaker Chery Automobile. Following the commercial success of the Windsor EV, the company aims to maintain its sales momentum by diversifying its portfolio with the Jetour T2 hybrid and the retro-styled Chery iCar V23.

The expansion strategy highlights a shift towards electrified powertrains, featuring both plug-in hybrid and battery electric options. These models are expected to cater to the growing demand for premium off-road aesthetics and sustainable mobility solutions in India, with local assembly planned at the upcoming JSW greenfield facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. Tata Punch EV Facelift Price, Specifications and Features.

Jetour T2 Hybrid Specifications of the Jetour T2 Hybrid

The Jetour T2 hybrid is scheduled to lead the new launches, with a market debut anticipated by the third quarter of this year. This monocoque SUV measures approximately 4.7 metres in length and 2 metres in width, making it slightly larger than the Tata Safari. While global markets receive both five and seven-seater configurations, the specific seating layout for the Indian market remains unconfirmed.

For the Indian variant, JSW MG Motor will focus on the i-DM plug-in hybrid powertrain, omitting the internal combustion engine versions sold elsewhere. The system combines a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with two electric motors, delivering a total output of 221 bhp and 390 Nm of torque. A 26.7 kWh battery pack will provide a pure electric range of 139 kilometres under the NEDC cycle, with pricing estimated at INR 3.5 million.

Design and Performance of the Chery iCar V23

The second addition to the line-up is the iCar V23, a retro-modern electric SUV recently spotted undergoing road tests in India. Measuring 4.2 metres in length, the vehicle draws heavy design inspiration from the classic Toyota Land Cruiser J40, featuring round LED headlights and a boxy, upright silhouette. It is positioned to compete with upcoming models such as the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and the Hyundai Creta Electric. Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Price, Specifications and Features.

Internationally, the iCar V23 is available in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, with power outputs ranging from 134 bhp to 211 bhp. Battery options include a 59.93 kWh unit and a larger 81.76 kWh pack, offering ranges between 360 and 430 kilometres. While the exact specifications for the Indian market are yet to be finalised, the vehicle is expected to feature high-ground clearance and a rugged exterior suited for off-road styling.

