Triumph the Stock Market: Trendy Traders

Niraj Mittal

For an entrepreneur building their empire from scratch takes every bit of heart, soul, blood, and sweat. Niraj Mittal is one such personality, a young and brilliant entrepreneur in the Stock Market of India. He perpetually demonstrated his entrepreneurial spirit and ability to add value to the lives of others at a young age.

The firm created by the 21-year-old in December 2018 has more than 1000 dynamic traders who are dedicated to earning a profit for their clients. Some of these clients include notable names in Indian business. Niraj Mittal assures that anyone who has a technical understanding of the market and inferring skill can discern and master the art of trading and implementing to earn money. He has a versatile personality and is already an investor, an entrepreneur, and a digital marketer. He began mentoring beginners about the business strategies and helped them gain a foothold in the enormous world of stock trading. One of his strengths is that he knows that to stay relevant he has to keep hustling everyday and get bigger and better strategies for growth. He loves investing and he realises that if handled properly, trifling in stocks could lead to the exponential financial growth of a trader. To his belief "Intraday Trading is the most beneficial thing right now as the world is advancing you need to have a secondary or passive source of income."

Not only this, but Niraj Mittal also conducts seminars and webinars about his expertise in business on his Instagram handle with a huge fan base of enthusiastic and determined followers who share the same interest. He has the right vision and knowledge of the market and always thrives for his success and has already has set his target for 2021, that is to achieve a million traders’ locale! Keep learning and growing, we wish you the best of luck!