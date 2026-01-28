Mumbai, January 28: The Indian equity markets are expected to see significant action on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, as several heavyweight stocks react to corporate earnings, strategic divestments, and major project milestones. Shares of companies such as Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) (NSE: RVNL), Vedanta Limited (NSE: VEDL), Marico Limited (NSE: MARICO), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (NSE: MOTILALOFS), ONGC (NSE: ONGC), LIC (NSE: LICI), among others, will be in the spotlight today, January 28, CNBC TV18 reported.

Investors are closely monitoring the metals, FMCG, and infrastructure sectors as key players report their performance for the third quarter ended December 2025. The day’s activity is highlighted by Vedanta’s strategic stake sale in its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, aimed at debt reduction, and Marico’s robust quarterly earnings that surpassed analyst expectations. Additionally, infrastructure giant RVNL and financial services leader Motilal Oswal Financial Services are anticipated to experience price volatility following major operational updates. Why Is Vedanta Selling Stake in Hindustan Zinc?

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (NSE: RVNL)

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) continues its momentum after securing a new project worth approximately INR 1,200 crore from the South Central Railway. The contract involves the doubling of existing rail tracks and electrification works, adding further depth to the company’s massive order book. As a preferred partner for the government’s infrastructure push, RVNL’s stock is expected to remain buoyant, though analysts suggest the market may have already priced in several recent order wins.

Vedanta Limited (NSE: VEDL)

Vedanta is in the spotlight after its board approved an Offer for Sale (OFS) to offload a 1.59% stake in Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL). The floor price for the sale has been set at INR 685 per share, representing a nearly 6% discount to Tuesday’s closing price. The move is part of the conglomerate’s broader strategy to generate liquidity for debt repayment as it navigates a complex demerger process. Market participants are watching the subscription levels for the OFS, which opens for non-retail investors today. Stock Market Holidays February 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

ONGC (NSE: ONGC)

On January 27, ONGC said the company, through its joint venture companies with Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd (MOL), has signed Ship Building Contracts (SBCs) with Samsung Heavy Industries, South Korea, for the construction of two Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs). The contracts mark a fast-tracked collaboration among India, Japan, and South Korea.

LIC (NSE: LICI)

Life Insurance Corporation of India Limited (LIC) on Tuesday, January 27, said it has subscribed to 5.12 lakh debentures of Bajaj Finance Limited, each with a face value of INR 1 lakh, totalling INR 5,120 crore.

Marico Limited (NSE: MARICO)

FMCG major Marico reported a strong set of numbers for Q3 FY26, posting a 10% year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit. The company’s performance was bolstered by a recovery in rural demand and steady growth in its core "Parachute" and "Saffola" franchises. Despite rising input costs for copra and crude oil derivatives, Marico’s improved margins and positive volume growth guidance for the upcoming quarters have made it a top pick for institutional investors this session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (NSE: MOTILALOFS)

Motilal Oswal is under observation following the release of its quarterly financial results, which showed significant growth in its asset management and wealth management businesses. The firm’s capital markets division benefited from increased retail participation and high trading volumes throughout the December quarter. Additionally, the board’s commentary on dividend payouts and future expansion in the retail broking segment is expected to drive investor interest and potential target price upgrades from brokerage houses.

These stock-specific movements are occurring against a backdrop of mixed global cues and fluctuating commodity prices. While the metal sector is being driven by Vedanta’s deleveraging efforts, the FMCG and financial sectors are reacting to domestic consumption patterns and interest rate expectations. Analysts advise investors to maintain a disciplined approach, focusing on companies with clear debt-reduction roadmaps and strong earnings visibility as the Q3 earnings season enters its final stretch.

