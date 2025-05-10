New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Saturday launched its middle-weight 650cc motorcycles--the 2025 CB650R and CBR650R--which are claimed to be the first in India to feature Honda's state-of-the-art E-Clutch technology.

The newly launched CB650R and CBR650R are priced at Rs9.60 lakh and Rs10.40 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi), and are now available for booking across all Honda BigWing dealerships nationwide. Deliveries are expected to begin by the last week of May 2025.

"The premium motorcycling space has been experiencing remarkable growth in India, and with world-class products like the CB650R and CBR650R, we are confident they will set new benchmarks for performance and riding innovation. The introduction of E-Clutch is a step into the future, giving riders a unique blend of control and comfort, reinforcing Honda's leadership in technological advancement," said Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

The 2025 CB650R and CBR650R are powered by the same in-line four-cylinder 650cc engine, delivering a peak power of 70 kW at 12,000 RPM and a maximum torque of 63 Nm at 9,500 RPM. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and Honda's new E-Clutch system. Additionally, the CBR650R is equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) to enhance traction and stability.

The CB650R will be available in two colour options: Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. The CBR650R will come in Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Both motorcycles feature Showa 41 mm SFF-BP front forks and an adjustable rear monoshock, along with high-performance braking components, including dual 310 mm radial-mounted front discs and a 240 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS. A 5.0-inch full-colour TFT crystal display with Honda RoadSync app connectivity allows riders to easily access smartphone functions. (ANI)

