New Delhi, January 18: Bajaj Auto is set to expand its refreshed Classic Pulsar lineup as the updated 2026 Pulsar 125 has begun arriving at showrooms across India. Following the recent facelift of the Pulsar 150, the entry-level 125cc model has received similar design enhancements and feature upgrades, marking a significant modernisation of the long-standing commuter motorcycle.

The 2026 update brings the first major visual overhaul to the Pulsar 125 in several years, aligning it with the more premium offerings in the Bajaj portfolio. While a formal launch is expected shortly, detailed walkarounds from dealership floors have already revealed the extent of the changes, which focus primarily on the motorcycle's front fascia and lighting systems. New Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter To Launch in India Today; New Budget-Friendly Variant Expected To Be Priced Under INR 1 Lakh.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Design and Cosmetic Enhancements

The most notable update to the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 is the inclusion of an LED headlight setup, a first for this specific model. This shift from traditional halogen bulbs is accompanied by new LED turn indicators, significantly improving the bike's premium appeal and visibility. The signature twin LED tail lights remain unchanged, maintaining the classic silhouette that has defined the brand for nearly two decades.

In addition to the lighting upgrades, the motorcycle features a revised graphics package. Fresh decals are visible across the fuel tank, side body panels, and the engine cowl. However, unlike its larger sibling, the Pulsar 150, the 125cc variant continues to use a single-piece seat and a traditional single-piece rear grab rail instead of the split-seat configuration found on more performance-oriented models.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125Features and Hardware

The 2026 model retains its practical hardware, including telescopic front forks and twin-shock absorbers at the rear. It continues to ride on 17-inch alloy wheels, equipped with a front disc brake and a rear drum brake setup. The cockpit remains familiar with clip-on handlebars and a fully digital instrument cluster that includes Bluetooth connectivity, although turn-by-turn navigation is still not offered.

Standard features such as illuminated switchgear, an engine kill switch, and a kick starter have been carried forward. The inclusion of a kick starter remains a key selling point in the 125cc segment, providing a reliable backup for daily commuters. The overall build continues to balance the sporty aesthetics of the Pulsar brand with the utility required for city riding.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Engine Specifications and Competition

Mechanically, the 2026 Pulsar 125 remains identical to the outgoing version. It is powered by a 124.38cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled SOHC engine. This powerplant generates 11.8 PS of peak power and 10.8 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox. The engine is tuned to offer a balance between fuel efficiency and the "peppy" performance associated with the Pulsar nameplate. Suzuki e-Access Price in India, Specifications and Features; Electric Scooter Bookings Open.

Once officially launched, the updated Pulsar 125 will continue to compete in the competitive premium commuter segment. Its primary rivals include the Honda SP125 and the Hero Glamour XTEC. While Bajaj has not yet announced the official pricing, the updated model is expected to carry a slight premium over the current version due to the new LED lighting and cosmetic additions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Rush Lane), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).