New Delhi, January 16 : India’s leading car maker Maruti Suzuki has showcased the flex-fuel version of its popular tall hatchback WagonR at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. This new flex fuel version of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR is going to offer alternate fuel convenience, while its design and other features are going to be same as the current model.

The WagonR flex fuel version will flaunt some some minor cosmetic updates such as added flex fuel decals on its sides, and seats and door pads will feature the decal colour accents. Auto Expo 2023: From Tata Curvv to Lexus LF-30; 7 Spectacular Concepts Not To Be Missed at the Event.

The primary change in the Maruti Suzuki WagonR flex fuel version is of course its flex-fuel engine that is can support of up to E85 fuel. This means this engine can run efficiently on a fuel blended with Ethanol, while E85 fuel means a maximum blend of 15 percent of ethanol mixed with 85 percent of petrol. Auto Expo 2023: From eVX to Fronx, All Important Maruti Suzuki Highlights at the Event.

Maruti Suzuki has upgraded the WagonR with several other mechanical changes to make it an efficient flex fuel vehicle, while include High flow injectors, ethanol sensor, internal engine components upgrade, Fuel rail with heaters, wire harness, Flex engine control unit and many more. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR flex fuel avatar is expected to launch in India by 2025 alongside its other flex-fuel sublings.

