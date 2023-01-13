New Delhi, January 13 : The glittering event of the 16th edition Auto Expo is enticing the visitors and making headlines as usual with multiple stunning new cars and outstanding concepts.

Here, we are taking into account the seven most spectacular concept car models that are certainly not to be missed, if you are planning to visit the Auto Expo 2023 in person, or check it out online. Read on to know about these fantastic seven concepts on display at the ongoing mega auto show. Auto Expo 2023: From Tata Sierra EV to Maruti Suzuki eVX, 9 Must-Watch Fascinating Electric Vehicles Launched, Unveiled and Showcased.

Seven Spectacular Concepts Not To Be Missed at the Auto Expo 2023:

1. Tata Avinya EV Concept

Tata Avinya is a truly fascinating electric MPV concept that exudes futuristic luxury from all angles. It is not only a beauty to behold, as this luxury MPV boasts to be a highly sustainable vehicle that utilizes eco-friendly and recycled materials for its cabin.

2. Tata Curvv ICE Concept

The much talked about and attention grabbing Tata Curvv SUV concept was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. However, this iteration of the Curvv concept SUV looked closer to its production ready prototype and was unveiled in its ICE avatar, and not the electric version that was unveiled earlier. The Curvv is a pure head-turner and is not to be missed if you are going to visit this year’s Auto Expo.

3. Tata Sierra EV Concept

The visitors went gaga over the near-production version of the Tata Sierra EV. With very suave and stylish design, this premium electric SUV will stay true to its concept model going by the current looks, which will be a true delight.

4. Lexus LF-30 EV Concept

Talk about fascinating eye-candy and you can walk straight to the Lexus pavilion where the drool-worthy LF-30 EV concept is showcased. Looking like a dream, this luxury EV concept stands spreading out its gull-wing doors striking a gorgeous angelic pose. Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LF-30 Concept to Lexus RX SUV, All the Highlights at the Luxurious Lexus Pavilion.

5. Lexus LF-Z EV Concept

The Lexus pavilion enthralls with another EV concept - the LF-Z, which looks straight out of the future with its clean, sharp and cool looks, and makes use of artificial intelligence to learn driver preferences for enhanced car-driver connectivity and a highly engaging drive experience.

6. Kia EV9 Flagship EV Concept

The Kia EV9 concept will be coming as the brand’s new all-electric flagship SUV model. With its massive boxy silhouette and its sharp futuristic styling elements, it looks like the perfect amalgamation of an intimidating traditional SUV, but from the future. It boasts of high-tech features and safety as well to make it a complete package.

7. Maruti Suzuki eVX

Maruti Suzuki’s first ever true electric SUV concept will be giving birth to the company’s first compact e-SUV, which is expected to launch in 2025. With minimalistic and clean design, the eVX e-SUV looks cool and contemporary.

