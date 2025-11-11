New Delhi, November 11: Maruti Suzuki is reportedly set to launch the e Vitara in India on December 2, 2025. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was first unveiled globally last year and made its debut in India at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The price reveal for the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was anticipated earlier this year, but it has been postponed multiple times amid battery supply and software challenges. The e Vitara is expected to bring Maruti Suzuki’s electric mobility ambitions to the spotlight with advanced technologies and features.
Once launched, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is expected to compete with models like the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv.ev and Hyundai Creta Electric. The e Vitara is likely to be available for purchase through Maruti Suzuki’s premium Nexa dealership network. As per a report of Autocar, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be launched in India on December 2, 2025. Audi Q5, Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportsback Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Audi Luxury SUV Models.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Specifications and Features (Expected)
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will feature a futuristic front fascia and aerodynamic wheels. The electric SUV interior is teased to be spacious to offer comfort for all passengers. The e Vitara will be equipped with ambient lighting featuring multi-colour illumination, a digital cockpit, a sunroof, wireless charging, and more. Vida VX2 Go Now Launched With 3.4 kWh Battery; Check Price, Key Specifications and Features of New Electric Scooter.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is expected to come with a dual-screen setup, featuring a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen alongside a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The driver's seat is likely to be 10-way power-adjustable. The electric SUV may offer multiple drive modes, which may include Eco, Normal, Sport, and Snow. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is expected to offer two battery options in India, likely a 49 kWh and a 61 kWh pack. The higher 61 kWh variant is anticipated to provide a driving range of around 500 Km on a single charge.
