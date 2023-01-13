New Delhi, January 13 : New Maruti Suzuki made the most of the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 by unveiling its new cars and concepts apart from showcasing its current lineup.

Here, we take a look at some of the most noteworthy car models that drew attention and made headlines after being unveiled or showcased at the glittering car show. Read on to know the details.

Maruti Suzuki Highlights at the Auto Expo 2023 :

Maruti Suzuki eVX e-SUV Concept

Being the leading car maker by sales, Maruti Suzuki is a bit late in the EV (electric vehicle) race of India, which has become quite intensified in the last couple of years, although still in its nascent stage. However, Maruti Suzuki wants to begin the EV race with its rivals with full preparation and a true born electric vehicle, not an ICE turned EV version. Hence, Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its first ever all-electric SUV concept, the eVX.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX e-SUV concept, which was long known by its codename YY8 comes with a 60 kWh battery pack that can offer a range of 550km. It is underpinned by an all-electric platform, and is expected to offer spacious interior and good features and safety. Auto Expo 2023: From Maruti Suzuki FRONX to Ultraviolette F99, All Important Cars and Bikes Unveiled on Day 2.

The same eVX or YY8 concept will be utilized by Toyota as well to churn out its own e-SUV iteration. The Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV is expected to be launched in 2025 in the range of around Rs 15 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Fronx Suzuki unveiled the Fronx alongside the 5-door Jimny at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which was previously known as the YTB SUV concept is based on the Heartect platform that also underpins the premium hatchback.

The Fronx will be offered as a premium sub-compact crossover and will be sold from the company’s premium Nexa showrooms. The Maruti Suzuki Fronz will be officially launched in April this year and its bookings are also underway. Like the Baleno, the new Fronx crossover is expected to be available in Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha trims and will go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue. Auto Expo 2023: From Tata Sierra EV to Maruti Suzuki eVX, 9 Must-Watch Fascinating Electric Vehicles Launched, Unveiled and Showcased.

Maruti Suzuki 5-Door Jimny

The much awaited 5-door Jimny was also unveiled on the second day of the mega auto show. The iconic boxy Jimny is the only SUV from Maruti Suzuki that is based on a ladder frame chassis, which makes it a true off-roader. It comes with butch looks with the classic SUV design that looks retro-cool.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is third sub-compact SUV from the company, the other two being the Brezza and the newly unveiled Fronx crossover. However, the Jimny boasts of 210mm ground clearance and will be a direct rival of the Mahindra Thar upon market launch.

Brezza Matte Edition

Apart from the three big unveils from Maruti Suzuki that are already mentioned above, the company showcased a lot of cars from its current lineup, in which the Brezza is worth a special mention, as it flaunted a very off-beat look at the pavilion.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza was unveiled in its Matte edition at the auto show. Looking really unique in its matte, rather satin black colour the Brezza subcompact SUV is now available in seven colour options, namely Brave Khakhi, Pearl Arctic White, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, Exuberant Blue, Sizzling Red and the new Matte Black. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte Edition is only a colour shade and doesn’t get any other changes, but it does draw attention though.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2023 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).