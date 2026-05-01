CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match

The 'El Clasico' of the Indian Premier League returns on 2 May, as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This CSK vs MI IPL 2026 match carries significant weight for both franchises as the race for the 2026 playoffs intensifies. While CSK look to consolidate their position following a dominant 103-run victory over their rivals in April, the Mumbai Indians arrive in Chennai desperate to reverse a run of inconsistent form. You can find Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

Dream11 Prediction and Top Fantasy Picks

For fantasy cricket enthusiasts, the following players are identified as high-value picks based on recent form.

Sanju Samson (CSK): The primary captaincy choice. He dismantled MI with a century in the reverse fixture and is currently the most consistent batter in the league.

Ryan Rickelton (MI): Fresh off the highest individual score of the season. His ability to exploit the powerplay makes him an essential pick.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI): Even in high-scoring games, Bumrah’s economy and death-bowling prowess are unmatched.

Akeal Hosein (CSK): He took 4/17 against MI at the Wankhede. In Chennai, his tight lines and variations become even more dangerous.

Anshul Kamboj (CSK): A lethal powerplay weapon this season with a knack for early breakthroughs. IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Rope In India U-19 Star RS Ambrish As Shivam Mavi's Replacement.

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Sanju Samson, Ryan Rickelton



Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Matt Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary. (Impact Player: Sarfaraz Khan)

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Rohit Sharma/Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Allah Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Gerald Coetzee. (Impact Player: Allah Ghazanfar)

Pitch Report & Conditions

While Chepauk is historically a fortress for spinners, the 2026 surfaces have offered good value for stroke-makers early in the innings before slowing down. Spinners and pacers with good variations (like off-cutters) become lethal in the middle and death overs. Expect a par score around 165-175, making top-order batters and middle-over wicket-takers your most valuable fantasy assets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).