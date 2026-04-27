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Technology Technology Apple’s Tim Cook Hands John Ternus Roadmap of AI and Foldable iPhone Innovations: Report Apple has named John Ternus as CEO, effective September 1, 2026, with Tim Cook moving to Executive Chairman. Ternus, a hardware expert, will lead a new era focused on a foldable iPhone roadmap and AI-integrated devices. Cook leaves a legacy of immense financial growth, having grown Apple to a USD 4 trillion valuation.

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Apple Inc. has announced a significant leadership transition, naming John Ternus as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2026. Ternus, the current Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, will succeed Tim Cook, who has led the company for 15 years. Cook is set to transition into the role of Executive Chairman of the board. The change marks a pivot for the world’s first USD 4 trillion company as it shifts its focus from the service-heavy expansion of the Cook era toward a hardware-centric roadmap defined by artificial intelligence and foldable technology.

The appointment of Ternus, a hardware veteran who joined Apple in 2001, is being viewed as a return to "product-first" leadership. During his tenure, Ternus oversaw the development of the iPhone 12 through 16, the transition to Apple Silicon, and the launch of the Vision Pro. His immediate priority as CEO will be the delivery of Apple’s long-anticipated entry into the foldable market, which internal roadmaps suggest is slated for a late 2026 release. John Ternus Becomes New Apple CEO: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Praises Outgoing Chief Tim Cook and His Work, Calling Him ‘Legend’.

Apple CEO John Ternus: Prioritising the Foldable iPhone Roadmap

The most significant product on the immediate horizon for Ternus is the "iPhone Fold" or "iPhone Ultra." Reports indicate that Apple has redirected resources from other experimental projects to ensure the foldable iPhone launches alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September 2026. The device is expected to feature a book-style design with a 7.8-inch internal display and a nearly invisible crease, a technical feat Apple has reportedly pursued regardless of manufacturing costs.

The foldable device is part of a broader hardware strategy that includes ultra-slim designs, such as the rumored "iPhone Air," and a new generation of AI-powered wearables. Under Ternus, Apple is expected to move away from incremental yearly updates in favor of more ambitious engineering breakthroughs, including under-display Face ID and high-capacity battery technology designed to support intensive AI processing.

Tim Cook’s Legacy: From USD 350 Billion to USD 4 Trillion

Tim Cook’s departure as CEO marks the end of one of the most successful tenures in corporate history. Since taking the helm from Steve Jobs in 2011, Cook transformed Apple from a hardware manufacturer into a global services powerhouse. Under his watch, Apple’s market capitalization surged by 1,050%, growing from USD 348 billion to peak at USD 4 trillion. His legacy is defined by operational excellence, the expansion of the Apple Watch and AirPods, and a services division that now generates over USD 30 billion per quarter.

Cook will remain a central figure at the company as Executive Chairman, a role that will allow him to oversee long-term strategy while Ternus manages day-to-day product development. Analysts suggest this transition is designed to provide stability as Apple faces increasing pressure from rivals in the generative AI space.

Apple Leadership Shift: A New Era of AI and Robotics

Beyond the iPhone, Ternus is expected to oversee Apple’s expansion into home robotics and AI-enhanced wearables. Internal memos suggest the company is developing AI-powered smart glasses and a wearable pendant with a camera, both of which would integrate deeply with a revamped Siri. Ternus has recently overhauled the hardware engineering department to create a dedicated AI platform, aimed at speeding up the product development cycle. Who Is John Ternus, the Engineer Set To Replace Tim Cook as New Apple CEO?.

This shift toward "AI-powered hardware" distinguishes Ternus's vision from competitors who focus primarily on large-scale software models. By embedding intelligence directly into new form factors like foldables and robotics, Apple aims to maintain its dominance in the premium consumer electronics market.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 07:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).